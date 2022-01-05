When is the next Halo Infinite update releasing?

Halo Infinite is set up as a live service multiplayer game, meaning plenty of new updates for players. But as 343 Industries continues to hammer out any bug issues within the title, it can be difficult to tell when the next update will arrive.

The Fracture: Tenrai event recently returned to the game, technically the latest update to arrive. However, the main focus was not around all the new content within the update, and it is largely a continuation of the last event. Rather, many gamers may be looking ahead to the next update and event.

Cyber Showdown may be the next update to arrive in Halo Infinite

Cyber Showdown may be the next update in Halo Infinite. (Image via Microsoft)

The Fracture: Tenrai event currently live on Halo Infinite started on January 4, and it is scheduled to end on January 11. That leaves about a week for the event to play out before anything else happens. Once it ends, there will be about another week before anything new arrives in the Halo Infinite multiplayer.

On January 18, the next true Halo Infinite update is set to arrive, and it is slated to last until January 31. According to leaks and based on the footage shown in the latest trailers, the next event will be called Cyber Showdown.

Players who took part in the Winter Contingency and Tenrai events will know how the Halo events work.

Cyber Showdown is supposed to work more like the Tenrai event than Winter Contingency. This means gamers will likely have more challenges to complete and a new event pass to progress through to earn more rewards for the multiplayer.

However, these events will not bring new content in the form of maps or weapons unless 343 Industries throws a curveball before Season 2 begins.

When will Season 2 arrive in Halo Infinite?

The biggest update for Halo Infinite will likely be Season 2 when it drops in May. Aside from the new Battle Pass content that the season will bring, users can certainly expect the Co-op campaign feature to make an appearance.

Hopefully, more maps, modes, and weapons will also be added to Halo Infinite when Season 2 goes live. But those details will likely be given out as springtime draws closer.

