5 ways to optimize your PC for Apex Legends (high FPS) 2022

Apex Legends is a famous battle royale game, and everybody wants to hop on and experience the extremely fast-paced action that it has to offer.

Unfortunately, Apex Legends can be an extremely resource-taxing title, and it turns out not everyone has a beefy PC to run it properly. This shooter is the kind of game best enjoyed at a high FPS, which low-end PCs struggle with.

Hence, this guide will present five important optimizations that you can do without any complex steps to help your PC run Apex Legends at its utmost potential. These optimizations will equally help lower-tier, mid-tier, and higher-tier PCs.

Optimizations for Apex Legends

Here are some steps you'll need to follow to ensure you extract every last ounce of performance from your hardware:

1) Install game on C: Drive

The first and most important advice is to install the game on your C: Drive, or the drive Windows is installed to. Having your C: Drive on an SSD can benefit the game with fast loading times and stable texture loading.

The reasoning behind this is that Apex Legends runs on a source engine, and source engine games prefer to stay as close to the operating system as possible. This step alone can help fix major micro stutters and inconsistent frame rates on your PC.

2) Set high graphical priority to Apex Legends

This optimization will ensure Apex Legends can utilize maximum GPU resources for the best FPS.

Go over your Apex Legends Icon - Right Click - Open File Location - Double Click on the Address Bar - Copy

Windows Settings - Search "Graphics Settings" - Browse - Go to the Address Bar and remove existing address - Paste the previously copied address and select Add

The game should now be visible below Graphics Performance Preference - Click once on the game - Options - High Performance

3) Command line arguments/launch options

Command Line Arguments are an excellent way to force the game to always run at desired settings. We recommend you do your research and find the best command lines for your system. Here are some important ones.

Copy these Command Lines : -forenovsync -preload -high -fullscreen +fps_max unlimited

The next step will differ if you are playing on Steam or Origin.

Steps for Steam: Go to your Library - Select Apex - Properties - Paste the Command Lines in the Launch Options.

Steps for Origin: Go to Game Library - Right Click on Apex Legends - Game Properties - Advanced Launch Options - Paste the given command lines in the Command Line Arguments - Save

4) Setting up your Nvidia Control Panel Settings

Fine-tuning your Nvidia settings will ensure that your GPU always prioritizes the maximum performance for your game by going to your Nvidia Control Panel and selecting "Manage 3D settings" in the left vertical bar.

You can choose to have these settings specifically for your game or as global settings for your PC:

You can follow these settings: Image Scaling - Off

Ambinet Occlusion - Off

Anisotropic filtering - Application Controlled

Anti-Aliasing - FAAA - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Gamma correction - On

Anti-aliasing mode - Application Controlled

Anti-aliasing Transparency - Off

Background Application Max Frame Rate - Off

CUDA GPU's - All

DSR - Factors - Off

Low Latency Mode - Ultra (We recommend trying out what works for you)

Max Frame Rate - Off

Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA) - Off

OpenGL Rendering GPU - (Select your GPU)

Power Management Mode - Prefer maximum performance

Preferred refresh rate - Application Controlled

Shader Cache Size - Unlimited

Texture filtering - Anisotropic sample optimization - On

Texture filtering - Quality - High Performance

Triple Buffering - Off

Vertical Sync - Off

Virtual Reality pre-rendered frames - 1

Virtual Reality - Variable Super Sampling - Off

5) In-game settings

While Windows and GPU optimizations are pretty important, it is to be noted that in-game settings can also give you an incremental FPS boost if done right by going to the Video Section in-game and then following settings above.

Display Mode - Full Screen

Aspect Ratio - 16:9 (Select your native option)

Resolution - (Select your native resolution, for most people, it will be 1920*1080)

Brightness - (Set this according to preference and monitor output)

Field of View (FOV) - 110 (Lower this can slightly benefit performance, but we recommend 110 for the best experience)

FOV Ability Scaling - Disabled

Sprint View Shake - Minimal

V-Sync - Disabled

Nvidia Reflex - Enabled + Boost

Adaptive Resolution FPS Target - 0

Anti-aliasing - TSAA (You can turn this off for slightly better performance)

Texture Streaming Budget - Very Low (2GB VRAM) / None (if you are on extremely low-end GPU)

Texture Filtering - Bilinear

Ambient Occlusion Quality - Disabled

Sun Shadow Coverage - Low

Sun Shadow Detail - Low

Volumetric Lighting - Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows - Disabled

Model Detail - Low

Effects Detail - Low

Impact Marks - Disabled

Ragdolls - Disabled

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

