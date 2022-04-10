Apex Legends finally playable on Linux

PC gamers have been ardently waiting to play Apex Legends on Linux and now they finally have the opportunity to do so. Even if it has not been officially revealed by the developers, many players have already tried it out and are happy with the results.

Moreover, the battle royale game comes equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) on Linux, which is all the more reason to get excited. The news is yet to be published by EA, Valve, or Respawn Entertainment.

Linux users can finally enjoy Apex Legends

Architectus 🐧⌨️ ENVtuber @archit3ctus I JUST DISCOVERED APEX LEGENDS NOW RUNS ON LINUX



Okay, I may return to Fedora this semester yet. Just need to figure out my streaming setup I JUST DISCOVERED APEX LEGENDS NOW RUNS ON LINUXOkay, I may return to Fedora this semester yet. Just need to figure out my streaming setup

Linux users have previously tried to enjoy the battle royale game on the operating system using Steam Proton. Steam Proton is basically a software that allows players to run Windows supported video games on the Linux operating system. The software acts quite like an emulator.

However, many gamers who used Proton were eventually banned by the developers on account of suspicious activity. This was also because there was no official support to run Apex Legends on Linux. Moreover, EAC was not compatible with the operating system.

This time, the case is not the same as the shooter title finally has the right files that are required to run it on Linux. Players who want access to the files can head over to Steam and update the game. Once the update is complete, they will find a Linux-specific EAC file to ensure fair play in Apex Legends. Hence, Linux gamers can finally be assured that this is the real deal.

When it comes to performance, Linux games may face short lags right at the beginning, but as they keep on playing, the experience gets much smoother. Now that it is compatible with Linux, players can be assured that it can run properly on Steam Deck as well, considering that the platform has a Linux-based operating system.

Some players have already started enjoying the battle royale game on the Steam Deck, but there has been no official confirmation with regards to the availability of the title on the platform. Gamers are awaiting Apex Legends to appear on the list of “Playable/Verified” list on Steam Deck.

Edited by R. Elahi