5 best ultrawide monitors under $600 for gaming

Ultrawide monitors were first introduced in 2012 when LG, with its EA93, set everybody’s sight on the 21:9 aspect ratio for the first time. The 21:9 aspect ratio, also known as ultrawide, boasts numerous advantages over the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The ultrawide aspect ratio is known for its immersive experience, as you get significantly more horizontal screen real estate.

Gaming is one of the most sought-after uses for an ultrawide monitor, and in 2022, gamers have incredible options for ultrawide gaming monitors at affordable prices. It is safe to say that buying an ultrawide monitor has never been easier.

Best ultrawide monitors under $600 that are value for money

5) Acer Nitro XZ342CK Pbmiiphx 34" Gaming Monitor - $449.99

Screen tearing is a thing of the past (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Nitro XZ342CK is a solid value for money proposition by Acer. The monitor has a glorious 34’’ curved WQHD display that is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. The HDR400 certification ensures that the panel produces true to life contrast and color accuracy.

Games like God of War and Death Stranding look absolutely majestic on this display due to the curved ultrawide immersion in great colors. The monitor can also be feasibly used for competitive battle royale games and arena shooters given its smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB technology. The VRB technology helps subdue any motion blur for a refined gaming experience.

4) MSI Optix MAG342CQR 21:9 Gaming Monitor - $479.99

EVETECH @Evetech #MSI #CES2020 #Inspire #TechnologyDay The MSI Optix MAG342CQR is rocking a 1000R curved display that is apparently the perfect curvature for the human eye The MSI Optix MAG342CQR is rocking a 1000R curved display that is apparently the perfect curvature for the human eye 😎🔥💪 #MSI #CES2020 #Inspire #TechnologyDay https://t.co/K8EAXdkllQ

With the Optix MAG342CQR, MSI has managed to find their place in the budget ultrawide segment. The monitor has managed to rival all the features found in its competition, most important of which is a great UWQHD display that also incorporates a 144 Hz high refresh rate, which is loved by all gamers. The core strength of the MSI Optix lies with its careful attention to detail towards design and build.

The monitor, in terms of build quality and design, matches the standards of many more premium offerings. MSI, following its for gamer philosophy, has also incorporated a vibe that strikes an RGB effect on its rear panel, which gives off a sleek glow to your gaming setup. This RGB lightning can be easily configured through MSI Mystic Lighting software to match the overall aesthetic of your gaming space.

3) Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - $499.99

Modular stand opens up possibilities (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lenovo G34w-10 is an ultrawide monitor that manages to address the problem of overlooked ergonomics in the budget segment. To make the best features available at competitive prices, manufacturers often make cost cuts in areas like ergonomics. Lenovo has somehow been able to match all the standard features that ultrawide monitors at a similar price range offer while focusing on ergonomics.

G34w-10 is low blue light-certified and is flicker free, a feature that will help sustain the health of your eyes even with extended periods of gaming. Along with that, it also houses a near flagship grade modular stand that can change the height and tilt of the monitor to match the eye level. All inclusive, Lenovo G24w-10 is a welcome addition to the array of ultrawide gaming monitors with its distinctive features.

2) SAMSUNG 34-Inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor - $529.70

Features a 1000R curve (Image via Amazon)

Samsung, the electronics giant, is known to provide some of the best display technologies in the market. The Odyssey G5 is a WQHD ultrawide display with a steep 1000R curved screen. The 1000R rating denotes that it is extremely curved, and those who want the utmost immersion in the game should definitely consider the G5 as a reliable option.

G5 also boasts an incredible 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, providing gamers with lag-free and smooth visuals in fast-paced action games like Apex Legends and Fortnite. Additionally, it has AMD FreeSync support, which is a technology used to eliminate visual stutters and screen tearing issues.

1) Gigabyte G34WQC 34" 144Hz Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor - $538.32

The Gigabyte G34WQC is a carefully crafted display that brings the joys of budget ultrawide monitor gaming with an emphasis on end user experience. G34WQC does almost everything right, including color accuracy and viewing experience, a segment that is often overlooked in VA displays.

The panel of the monitor is graded by VESA with HDR400 certification. It also offers an impressive 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, which establishes a standard in VA displays. For gaming, Gigabyte has provided a 144 Hz screen with one of the lowest input latencies tested in the price segment. Overall, Gigabyte G34WQC should definitely be on your list of ultrawide monitors for potential purchase.

Edited by Mayank Shete