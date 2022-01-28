Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC: Release date, prices, and more

The Director’s Cut of Death Stranding has revealed an official launch date for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Developed by the legendary game director Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is a unique title that gives players a surreal experience. The players take on the role of Sam Bridges, a porter for a company known as BRIDGES.

Players are tasked with delivering supply cargo to various isolated cities known as KNOTs, as well as isolated researchers and survivalists, while also connecting them to a communications system known as the Chiral Network.

The Director’s Cut of the title was first released for the PlayStation 5 late last year and is now officially making its way to PC.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is coming to PC on March 30

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is set in an open world. It includes asynchronous online functionalities, whereas other players’ progression visibly affects the world space of every player, giving them a community-building feeling.

The title was originally released for the PlayStation 4 and was released in November of 2019. The title later made its way to the PC platform in early 2020. The Director’s Cut, released in late 2021 for the PlayStation 5, brought a slew of new content to the game, and now the Director’s Cut is heading over to the PC.

The Director’s Cut releases for PC on March 30, 2022, via Steam and Epic Games. It will cost $39.99/- standalone, whereas the current owners of the game will have an option to upgrade their base edition to the Director’s Cut for $9.99/-. The Director’s Cut will also be one of the first titles to support Intel’s upscaling technology, XeSS.

Here's a look at the system requirements for the Director’s Cut PC.

MINIMUM System Requirements:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 4 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

RECOMMENDED System Requirements:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel™ Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

Death Stranding Director’s Cut launches for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 30, 2022.

