Death Stranding Director’s Cut has been announced for PlayStation 5 at Summer Game Fest 2021

Summer Game Fest 2021 featured a surprise interview with Hideo Kojima as he announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Not only is Death Stranding coming to the next-gen console, PlayStation 5, but it is set to receive an enhanced director’s cut as well. The game was released in 2019 and captivated the gaming industry with its sheer perfection of game design and visual finesse.

Hideo Kojima has been well-known for his visionary thinking when it comes to entertainment. Death Stranding leaves the same mark on the gaming community, as it translates Kojima's grim vision of the future into an already existing world.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Kojima Productions announced the new expanded and enhanced version of Death Stranding for PlayStation 5 with the name Death Stranding Director’s Cut. The feature started with a short interview between the host of Summer Game Fest 2021, Geoff Keighley, and Hideo Kojima, as Kojima explained that with the future premise, he wishes to tone down the grimace to focus more on entertainment.

The interview was shortly followed by a teaser, where the protagonist of the 2019 game figures out how to maneuver around an enemy-filled area somewhere in the subterranean.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings the genre-defying adventure to PlayStation 5. More details coming soon on this enhanced and expanded adventure from @KojiPro2015_EN pic.twitter.com/aBh4oJZg71 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 10, 2021

The protagonist, Sam Bridges, is seen figuring out how to equip a box, which is actually a reference to the old Metal Gear Solid style of stealth. While the teaser did well to hype up fans of the game, there isn’t much further info.

However, Kojima Productions has promised to bring forth further details in the coming weeks regarding Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Geoff Keighley said.

As per the interview between Kojima and Geoff, the former shared his view towards the thinking behind Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Kojima stated,

I can’t really say specifically what’s in store.

But he also added saying,

It won’t be like the past, it won’t be one step at a time. It’s a drastic change, just like after 9/11.

The original game first came out in 2019 followed by a PC port last year. Now, the game will finally be released for the next-gen PS5 console with an expanded Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

