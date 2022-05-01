How to set up dual monitors for streaming in 2022

A multiple monitor setup has numerous advantages compared to one with a single monitor. Dual monitors can completely refine your gaming and work flow. Gamers who stream their games can especially benefit from having an extra monitor to read chats, manage streams, and more.

Setting up a dual monitor arrangement is not the most complex task, but nonetheless a lot of people are hesitant about the process. At times, cabling, Windows settings, and just the overall set up process can feel overwhelming.

For new gamers, the I/O know-how comes in handy, but if you'd like to start from scratch, this article seeks to showcase the ways and processes of installing dual monitors.

Preliminary points to ensure before starting to build a dual monitor setup

1) Monitors should be of the same model

If you are going to buy a second monitor, try to make sure that both the monitors are the same model. This ensures seamless integration and esthetics for the streaming setup. That being said, if you do want to get different monitors with varying capabilities and features, make sure they at least have the same height, so stacking them parallel with each other will be easier.

If you are a streamer on a budget, we suggest that you get a 144 Hz monitor for your gaming needs and a 60 Hz monitor to read chat and control your stream.

2) Availability of HDMI ports

Make sure that your graphics card has the required number of HDMI and/or display ports. If you do not have the right ports, you might have to resort to adapters, for example an HDMI splitter that converts a single HDMI input and splits it separately to two monitors.

3) Does the hardware support multiple screens?

If you don’t have a dedicated graphics card, note that you will most likely not be able to set up two monitors. However, some intel processors with integrated graphics and specific motherboards support multi-monitor usage. So try and find specific information on your hardware before making the decision to invest in a second monitor.

Steps to set up dual monitors

Step 1) The foremost step is to make sure that everything is plugged in properly and powered up. Plug in your monitor specific cables into the same port of the graphics card.

Step 2) Now, simply boot up your PC. You may not get output from the second screen at this point. Wait till you are logged in, and the second screen should show. If you still do not have output from the second monitor, ensure that your cables are securely plugged in, and also update your Windows and graphics drivers.

Change Windows' Display settings

Once your second monitor is recognized, it is essential to tell Windows how the two monitors will work in unison.

Step 1) Right-click on the desktop and select 'Display settings.'

Step 2) You will now have the Display settings showing the two monitors as 1 and 2. Change the order of these displays accordingly. With this, you can set a specific monitor to be recognized on either left or right.

Step 3) The next major step is to tweak the Multiple Displays option. This option will specify how the desktop is displayed between the two monitors. Click on the drop-down list and select the option best suited for you. We recommend choosing the 'Extend These Displays' option since it allows multitasking, which is essential for streamers.

Step 4) Select your primary display by clicking on the desired monitor above, and select the 'Make This My Main Display' option.

Step 5) Voilà! You have now successfully set up your dual monitor streaming arrangement.

More real estate is always nice

By using a dual monitor setup, the post-production work for streamers and content creators is simplified to a great extent. They'll be able to simultaneously edit multiple streams of videos and have multiple windows open.

It's a feature that starts appealing to one, only when they start using it. Dual monitor setups come with a lot of advantages and are highly recommended in our books.

