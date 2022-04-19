5 best microphones for streaming in 2022

Video game streaming has taken the world by storm. At first, entering it was costly, thanks to streaming technology, microphones, and PC hardware priced at a premium.

Fortunately, the price of entry has come down significantly. Currently, even microphones play an integral part in ensuring that you put out quality content.

Simply put, bad-sounding streams are simply not tolerable. The audience needs crisp audio, but people tend to overlook the same fact, later wondering where they went wrong.

Investing in a good quality microphone is equally as important as, let’s say, having a swanky backdrop or a high-end capture card to get the visuals. This is because it’s your commentary over the visuals that sets the tone of the stream, not the other way round.

Five best streaming microphones

To ensure you make the right choice and invest in some quality hardware, we’ve come up with a list that contains the best mics you can buy for your steaming setup in 2022.

1) HyperX Quadcast S

Such a cool-looking microphone (Image via HyperX)

The Quadcast S features a similar design to the older generation but bears a host of new upgrades. This includes all new RGB lights to jazz up your streaming setup, a USB Type C instead of mini-USB, and a smoother dial at the bottom of the unit to precisely set the audio level.

It also features a cleverly thought capacitive touch-sensitive button at the top to mute the audio quickly. Also, the customizable RGB is arguably a fun implementation for adding that little extra oomph to anyone’s setup.

And, of course, it makes you sound vocally rich and full. A complete package.

Polar Pattern: Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Sample rate: 48kHz

Sensitivity: -36db

Output: USB

Price: $129

2) Shure SM7B

Reliable and minimal (Image via Shure)

The fact that Shure makes some of the best audio products in the business isn’t new. But despite being almost four years old now, the SM7B is still the most preferred mic to capture a diverse audio spectrum range.

Some might say this is simply overkill for a steaming setup, but thanks to a maximum sound pressure rating of 180 decibels, your rage quits while not being able to defeat a boss in Elden Ring will sound glorious. The build quality, too, is built-to-last.

A total no-nonsense offering from the house of Shure.

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 50Hz-20kHz

Sample rate: 48kHz

Sensitivity: -59db

Output: XLR

Price: $399

3) Razer Seiren Mini

Absolute ease of use (Image via Razer)

If you want a super easy, plug-and-play microphone without fiddling with many settings, the Razer Seiren Mini should be your pick. It sounds crisp out of the box, and the mids and lows it produces sound incredible for something not processed.

Sound purists might argue that it doesn’t sound the best at the price point it retails for, $49, but the ease of use makes up for it. It is undoubtedly more important for a budding streamer to simply get started.

Fiddling with settings might be overwhelming for someone who’s just starting.

Polar Pattern: Super cardioid

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Sample rate: min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz

Sensitivity: 17.8mV/Pa

Output: USB

Price: $49

4) Maono AU-AO4

A complete package (Image via Amazon)

This microphone can be found for just $20 on e-commerce websites but has a retail price of $49. It is the most value-for-money microphone on this list because of the range of accessories it comes with — a boom arm, pop filter, mount, and a sturdy windscreen — a massive win for the consumer.

Even the bit rates are way ahead of the competition, featuring 24bit/192khz as standard. All in all, a perfect choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 30Hz-16kHz

Sample rate:192kHz/24bit

Sensitivity: -38dB+/-3dB

Output: USB

Price: $49

5) Blue Snowball Ice

An iconic gadget (Image via Amazon)

With its iconic design, this is the most recognizable microphone on this list. Blue Snowball is also effortless to use, thanks to its plug-and-play nature.

It sounds excellent, thanks to a reasonable frequency response range of 40Hz-18kHz. The aesthetics are remarkably different from anything on the market, but that gives this microphone its unique identity.

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 40Hz –18 kHz

Sample rate:44.1 kHz/16 bit

Output: USB

Price: $39.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

