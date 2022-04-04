5 games you should stream on Twitch to attract more viewers

Streaming on the American live streaming service, Twitch, has become widely popular since 2015. Back then, the video game streaming platform used to garner over 100 million viewers per month.

In 2017, Twitch remained the leading live streaming video service for video games in the United States and had an advantage over YouTube Gaming. As of February 2020, the platform had gained three million broadcasters monthly and 15 million daily active users.

Today, millions of aspiring gamers get the platform they need to stream games and other content on the live streaming platform. However, when it comes to gaming, there are a few games that dominate the industry and the streaming service.

This article features five games that one should stream on Twitch to attract more viewers.

1) Valorant

Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter multiplayer game developed by Riot Games. Valorant officially launched on June 2, 2020, and quickly gained popularity amongst first-person shooter players. Many CS: GO players shifted to the newer title as well. However, the game received criticism for being "easier" and not having accurate shooting mechanics.

Despite all the reviews, the game continues to stand as one of the most popularly streamed games on Twitch, with over 290 million hours of views just this year.

2) Elden Ring

Elden Ring (Image via YouTube/Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring is an action-based role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game features elements similar to those seen in the Souls series game. The game has received numerous positive reviews for its open-world gameplay and has sold 12 million copies worldwide within three weeks.

The gameplay mechanics and stunning graphics are what make the game so great. With its worldwide release, Elden Ring took over Twitch with millions of views in just a few days of launch. It has been watched for over 187.9 million hours so far.

3) Fortnite

Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Fortnite)

Fortnite is an online shooting game developed by Epic Games, released in 2017. The game is available in three modes - Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite: Save the World, and Creative mode. However, the building feature made the game different from other battle royale games.

Fortnite soon became popular and took over a large audience of battle royale players. The game has also received massive criticism as some claim the game to be made for kids while others think Epic ruined Fortnite after a few good years of running. Nonetheless, Fortnite remains one of the most viewed games ever streamed on Twitch, with over 70.7 million hours viewed in just 2022.

4) League of Legends

League of Legends (Image via Riot)

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games ever made. Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends, since its 2009 release, has been free to play for Microsoft Windows and macOS. League of Legends received positive reviews from critics who highlighted its accessibility, character designs, and production value.

It is cited as the world's largest esport with an international competitive scene consisting of 12 leagues. To this date, LoL continues to be one of the most viewed games on Twitch. The 2019 League of Legends World Championship registered over 100 million unique viewers, peaking at a concurrent viewership of 44 million.

5) GTA Online

GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is an online multiplayer action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games. It was released on October 1, 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, November 18, 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, April 14, 2015 for PC, and March 15, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA Online servers allow up to 30 players in the open world map of GTA V to engage in cooperative or competitive game matches. There are many things one can do in GTA Online, including competing in races, taking part in heists, and even starting up a business!

GTA Online, without doubt, is the highest or most viewed game on Twitch, with over 152 million hours worth of views in just 2022. The game's interesting cooperative features and game modes, along with GTA RP, is what make the game so popular. Millions of players and thousands of streamers watch and play GTA Online on Twitch every day.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar