Top 7 most overpowered incantations in Elden Ring

Incantations in Elden Ring are quite popular amongst players. This is primarily because the fanbase has a massive inclination towards faith-based hybrid builds.
However, the problem lies in that most incantations within the game are not that good. A few are extremely strong, but when compared to sorceries, a significant portion of the incantations look pale in comparison.
Thus, players who are determined for faith-based builds will have to hunt for the best incantations in the game right from the beginning. The following list will guide precisely what to find and where to look, making life a little bit easier for players.
Best incantations every Elden Ring players should consider
1) Bloodflame Blade
This is arguably one of the best incantations that currently exist in the game. Bloodflame Blade is a spell that allows players to inflict bleed status effects on their enemies.
The spell only costs 12 Faith to use and 20 FP to cast, which means it is highly accessible to many players. However, it is essential to remember that this skill, even though it is good for any weapon, it works best on something like the Uchigatana that already has the bleed status effect as a passive.
The number of hits required to proc the status effect is reduced.
Location: Liurnia of the Lakes
2) Lord's Heal
This is probably the best healing incantation that players can obtain. Lord's Heal can be used to recover health for both the players and their allies. If players want it, they can heal their spirit summons quite effectively.
Lord's Heal requires 20 faith to use and 55 FP to cast, which makes it something that is tied for the end-game. It is also vital to remember that Lord's Heal is effective only when players are using seals that scale entirely off faith, like the Erdtree sacred seal.
If the seal has dual-stat scaling, it might be better to use something else.
Location: Can be bought from either Brother Corhyn or Miriel
3) Golden Vow
This is an incantation in Elden Ring that can be used to increase the attack power and the defense of a character by a significant amount. The spell requires 25 faith to wield and 47 FP to cast, but it is something that every incantation user should have in their back pocket.
The spell lasts for 80 seconds, which is quite significant and it can function well with talismans such as Marika's soreseal or Radagon's soreseal, which tend to lower the defensive stats of a player. Players can also find this spell in the form of ash of war, though the duration is only 45 seconds for the latter.
Location: Can be obtained from Corpse-Stench shack in Mt. Gelmir
4) Ancient Dragon's Lightning Strike
This is a spell that can be considered one of the best in the game for clearing groups of enemies. When used, ancient Dragon's Lightning Strike will surround an area with a barrage of lightning strikes that deal a lot of damage.
The only issue with this spell is that it can miss enemies as there is no form of targeting, making the spell weak against big bosses.
Location: Obtained from Brother Corhyn or Miriel after giving them Ancient Dragon's Prayerbook
5) Lightning Spear
Lightning Spear is arguably one of the best incantations available for players in the game. It has a very low cast time, real good range and can deal a lot of damage to an enemy.
It is so good that players will continue to feel the damage even at NG+ or NG+2. The requirements for the spell are quite low as well since it only requires 17 faith to wield and 18 FP to cast.
Location: Can be bought from Brother Corhyn or Miriel after giving them the Dragon Cult's Prayerbook
6) Flame Sling
Flame Sling is a very simple incantation within Elden Ring. This spell is pretty much a fireball that players can throw at bosses or groups of enemies and watch them die.
It is an early-level incantation and costs only 11 FP to cast and 10 faith to wield. Thus, it can be used by melee users who are going for strength or dex builds.
The damage from this spell is quite devastating as well and unless the boss is too proactive, it can work wonders.
Location: Can be bought from Brother Corhyn
7) Flame of Frenzy
Flame of Frenzy is probably the best incantation in the game when dealing damage. Despite its low requirements of 16 faith and 16 FP, the spell can melt every boss in the game instantly.
The only downside to this spell is probably its range. However, it can stagger almost any enemy in the game, making consecutive casts that much easier.
Location: Callu Baptismal Church in Weeping Peninsula
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.