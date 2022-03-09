How to find the Lightning Spear Incantation in Elden Ring

The Lightning Spear Incantation is a powerful spell that players can utilize in Elden Ring.

There are many Incantations in the game that can support players, heal them, and deal great damage. The Lightning Spear spell is one that will help take down the many enemies found in the Lands Between.

There is one way to unlock the Lightning Spear Incantation, but there are two places it can be purchased from. Brother Corhyn and Miriel, Pastor of Vows, will both have it for sale whenever one receives the Dragon Cult Prayerbook.

How to find the Dragon Cult Prayer Book in Elden Ring

This is where the Dragon Cult Prayerbook can be found on the map (Image via FromSoftware Inc. / Elden Ring Wiki)

The Dragon Cult Prayerbook unlocks three powerful Incantations, with one of them being Lightning Spear. Players can find this item to the south of the Artist's Shack in Liurnia of the Lakes.

A knight will be seen patrolling the area. Players will have to defeat that knight in order to obtain the Prayerbook. Look for the enemy to the west of the Carian Study Hall location.

How to get Lightning Spear in Elden Ring

A look at the Lightning Spear Incantation in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once the Dragon Cult Prayerbook has been obtained, players can either give it to Brother Corhyn or Miriel, Pastor of Vows. There is nothing different other than the location and merchant that provides the Incantation for sale.

Both of them will sell the Lightning Spear Incantation for 6000 Runes, so it just depends on where the player goes first. Speak with either of them to unlock the ability to launch lightning bolts at unsuspecting enemies.

Brother Corhyn

Brother Corhyn eventually becomes a traveling NPC (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

To deliver the Prayerbook to Brother Corhyn, go to Roundtable Hold. This is the hub-like area that players are taken to when they first accept Melina's accord. It can only be reached via fast travel after that point.

Do note that he will move to other areas of the Lands Between once players have entered the Raya Lucaria Academy dungeon. This could see him end up at Altus Plateau or Leyndell, Capital of Ash.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows

Miriel is hard to miss, as it resembles a massive tortoise (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Unlike Brother Corhyn, Miriel does not move. The giant turtle interacts with players when they first reach the Church of Vows and will stay there for the remainder of the game.

The Church of Vows is not far from where the Dragon Cult Prayerbook was found. Just go northwest from there and the large, abandoned house of worship will be seen just before the body of the water.

