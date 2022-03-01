Dragon Cult Prayerbook in Elden Ring: Where to find it and what to use it for

Prayerbooks are one of the most valuable resources in FromSoftware’s Elden Ring. They allow players to learn useful incantations and add them to their repertoire as they progress further in the game.

Players will find a lot of Prayerbooks as they explore the vast open world of the Lands Between.

However, not all Prayerbooks are easy to get. Some of the more coveted ones are tucked away in areas hidden throughout the map or behind an optional fight.

The Dragon Cult Prayerbook is no different. While it is something that a large part of the Elden Ring community is looking to get their hands on, obtaining the item has not been easy.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help out players who are still struggling to get the item.

Getting the Dragon Cult Prayerbook in Elden Ring

Players can get the Dragon Cult Prayerbook as a drop from a knight who boasts bright gold armor and carries a lightning sword.

The knight can be found towards the south of the Artist’s Shack, located right next to the Carian Study Hall. The enemy is not a field boss. He is just a normal knight that players will need to defeat if they want to get the Prayerbook.

However, the knight can be quite difficult to fight based on the type of build that the Tarnished is going for. He also hits like a truck with his lightning sword. Those who are going for a more melee-oriented build, based on pure Strength and Dex, should use Torrent in the fight. They should also employ a hit-and-run strategy to make things significantly easier.

Once defeated, the knight will drop the Dragon Cult Prayerbook, which players can then give to either of the two NPCs - Brother Corhyn or Miriel, the Paster of Vows.

What to do with the Dragon Cult Prayerbook in Elden Ring

As mentioned, players will be able to trade the Dragon Cult Prayerbook to Brother Corhyn or Miriel. The former will be found in the Roundtable Hold. Meanwhile, the latter will be present at the Church of Vows, which is located northwest of the Artist’s Shack, not far from where players found the Prayerbook.

Upon submitting the resource to either of them, the following incantations will be unlocked for sale:

Electricity Armament: Enchants armament held in the right hand with lightning-affinity attacks

Enchants armament held in the right hand with lightning-affinity attacks Honed Bolt: Summons a bolt of lightning to strike foes from above. This incantation can be cast repeatedly.

Summons a bolt of lightning to strike foes from above. This incantation can be cast repeatedly. Lightning Spear: Summons a lightning spear and hurls it before the caster. Charging causes a lightning bolt to strike the point of impact

These incantations can be rather useful during the late game and will come in handy for a variety of builds.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh