How to obtain the Giant’s Seal that buffs Fire Giant and Fire Monk flame incantations in Elden Ring

Faith builds are incredibly powerful in Elden Ring, and players can go about making quick work of enemies in both PvE and PvP with the right set of skills, weapons, and items. Incantations such as the Fire Giant Incantations and Fire Monk Incantations are some of the most reliable and powerful sets of spells in the game and are very popular amongst players who have been investing Runes in Faith.

While the damage output of some of the flame incantations can be off the charts, boasting the potential to melt difficult bosses in a matter of seconds, Elden Ring offers the Tarnished to go a step further and boost the damage of these fire spells.

When it comes to boosting the Fire Giant and Fire Monk flame incantations, the Giant’s Seal has risen to be one of the most coveted items in the game.

It straight-up boosts the damage dealt by these incantations, making it a must-have for those looking to make a pyromancer. However, many Elden Ring community members are finding the item to be a bit difficult to come by, so hopefully, this guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining Giant’s Seal in Elden Ring

Unfortunately for players, the Giant’s Seal is not something that they will come across in the early stages of Elden Ring and will need to reach the end game to be able to get their hands on the Sacred Seal.

This is one of the reasons why the weapon is more recommended for an NG+ run and for PvP, as more points into Faith makes it incredibly powerful and difficult to deal with.

To get their hands on the Giant’s Seal, the Tarnished will need to:

Make their way to Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave, which unfortunately cannot be accessed during the early to the mid-game point. So to reach the area player must first unlock Altus Plateau, which one can go about doing in two primary ways. One of the ways will be to defeat Magma Wyrm Makar present to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes, while the alternate and more recommended way will be to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus by piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion.

After unlocking Altus Plateau, players will then need to make their way to the Mountaintops of the Giants, which is the frozen area of the Lands Between. Once the reach a frozen lake, they will then need to make their way southeast and climb up the mountains.

After crossing the frozen landscape, they can then head into the dungeon that is right across it. After fighting the first Fire Monk, they will need to head right, then attack the illusory wall infront to make it disappear.

This will lead into a tunnel, which players will need to move along. The Elden Ring Tarnished will then be required to move past the imp column that shoots fire, and head up the stairs till they reach an elevator.

After taking the elevator down, they will need to progress deeper into the dungeon by using the set of stairs right beside the elevator. After going down the stairs, they will encounter an ogre-like enemy, but players are advised to run past it and jump over one of the railings that leads to the floor below. There will be another powerful fire-using enemy there. Players can find the Giant’s Seal on a body next to the enemy.

With C Faith scaling (which will eventually reach S after upgrading) the Giant’s Seal is one of the best Faith weapons in the game, and it gives a straight-up 20% boost to the damage by Fire Giant Incantations and Fire Monk Incantations in Elden Ring.

By the time players reach 80 in Faith, the weapon will add an additional 307 damage buff to these incantations, which is an incredible amount of buff.

Unfortunately, other flame-based skills like Catch Flame, Fire's Deadly Sin, Flame Sling, Flame, Cleanse Me, and Grant Me Strength do not seem to be boosted by this seal, limiting its use to a set number of skills.

