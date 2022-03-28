How to obtain the Twiggy Cracked Tear that prevents Rune loss in Elden Ring

FromSoftware titles can often be an anxiety-filled experience, and Elden Ring is no exception. Players, especially those who are new to the Soulsborne genre, try everything in their power to hold onto their Souls, or Runes in this case, so as to not lose progress towards the next level up.

Sometimes the next Site of Grace can be rather far off, and players may have accumulated a fair bit of Runes that will help them get a level or two on their characters.

Dying twice without being able to collect many Runes can be a very frustrating experience, and there are ways that FromSoftware allows the Tarnished to die and respawn at the last Site of Grace without losing a single Rune.

The Sacrificial Twig is one such item that allows players to do so. However, these items are consumable and lost when used, making it unfeasible to purchase or collect them all the time.

Hence, players prefer using Twiggy Cracked Tear, which can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick and for a short time lets players hold on to their Runes even after death.

Its replenishable property makes it reliable and is a must-have for some of the more difficult areas on the map. Here's how the Elden Ring Tarnished can obtain the Twiggy Cracked Tear.

How to obtain the Twiggy Cracked Tear in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, the Twiggy Cracked Tear is not something that players will be able to come across early in Elden Ring. They will need access to Altus Plateau and must travel all the way to Leyndell, the Royal Capital, to get their hands on it.

Leyndell is one of the late-game regions in Elden Ring, and the Tarnished will be able to obtain the Twiggy Cracked Tear by:

Making their way to Altus Plateau, which the player will be able to achieve primarily in two separate ways. The recommended option for under-leveled players is to piece together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Dectus to access the area.

The second method is suggested for those who are progressing naturally through the story and have invested a fair bit of Runes into leveling their characters. To access Altus Plateau, they must defeat Magma Wyrm Makar, who resides in a dungeon to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes and then move on to the next area. (Players can also reach Altus after either being kidnapped or invited to Volcano Manor. However, this method is not recommended here)

After reaching Altus Plateau through either of the primary routes, players will then need to make their way towards Leyndell, the Royal Capital, which is present to the east of the region.

After making their way to the Capital, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to head to the north side of the moat, where they will find the Minor Erdtree of the region. While Minor Erdtrees usually have a boss that guards the area who players will need to kill to secure the flask, this is not the case for the tree near Leyndell.

After reaching the area, players will automatically find a white item pick-up orb with a few minor enemies around. Upon interacting with it, they will automatically obtain the Twiggy Cracked Tear, as well as the Crimson Crystal Tear.

Outside of boss fights, when players invest in Rune runs to stack up XP and level up, the Twiggy Cracked Tear is one of the most useful items in the game. However, the effect of the flask is not long like the Sacrificial Twig.

Players will not lose Runes upon their next death when using the Sacrificial Twig. So when using the item, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to hold on to all their collected Runes till their next death regardless of how long it takes.

On the contrary, the Twiggy Cracked Tear's effect lasts for just three minutes. Upon using the Flask of Wondrous Physick that contains the tear, the player will only have three minutes of the effect where they can die without losing Runes in the process.

