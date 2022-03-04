What does the Sacrificial Twig do in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is all about growing stronger, facing new challenges, and constantly improving in the face of difficult odds. Of course, this might be difficult for any player who happens to die a lot.

With every death, players lose the Runes they've acquired, setting back their ability to buy items or upgrades. Thankfully, the game provides players with a method of keeping their Runes even after death.

Sacrificial Twigs in Elden Ring

The Sacrificial Twig is a Talisman that will allow users to keep their runes after they die. Upon using it, the twig disappears from the player's inventory.

Players are advised to use this item sparingly, as it only works once. Using the Sacrificial Twig will allow the player to keep their precious Runes, but the talisman will vanish as soon as that player is killed.

There are good and bad times to equip this Talisman, as with all items in Elden Ring. If a player has a ton of Runes on hand, it would be wise to equip the Twig, especially if they find themselves in a dangerous area. Those who are far from a Site of Grace or up against a difficult mob can find a ton of use in equipping the Sacrificial Twig.

Where to find Sacrificial Twigs

The easiest way to get the Sacrificial Twig in Elden Ring would be to buy one from several possible merchants. Players will find the item available for the cost of 3,000 Runes.

Patches at Murkwater Cave, if spared after his mini-boss encounter, will sell the Twig. The Isolated Merchant, located at the Weeping Peninsula, will also sell the item for the same price. The Isolated Merchant at Dragonbarrow will also make the Twig available for sale.

Edgar, the warden of Castle Morne, will give the player a single Sacrificial Twig upon first meeting him. He can be found sitting on a bench on the ramparts of the castle. He's in a non-hostile area, and he'll offer a short questline, but he also gives the player several items.

At the Liurna of the Lakes, one Sacrificial Twig can be found on a corpse sitting on a stone platform. To collect it, players need to head to the Malefactors Evergaol, then drop down from a cliff onto the corpse's area.

Edited by Mayank Shete