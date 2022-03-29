Top 5 Talisman for magic users in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Magic is one of the primary means of dealing damage in Elden Ring. However, unlike sword users, mages have it a lot more difficult on account of the need to balance between Vigor (health) and FP (mana).

Hence, the game offers these magic connoisseurs a variety of Talismans that can be used to ensure that FP management becomes less of a pain, especially in boss fights. However, that is not the only problem that magic users face in the game.

Some of the late-game skills also have long casting times. Apart from that, some late-game bosses have a lot of health, which means that boosting the attack power of sorceries is essential as well to make the fights quicker.

The magic-based talismans offered within the game help ensure that all of these issues can be partially negated to make life easier for the players.

Every Talisman magic users in Elden Ring need to chase

1) Ancestral Spirit's Horn

Ancestral Spirit's Horn is quite good at dealing with mobs (Image via rYu/Youtube)

Among the various Talismans available for magic users in Elden Ring, this is probably one of the best. The Ancenstral Spirit's Horn restores FP every time players defeat an enemy.

This obviously will not work that well in boss fights. However, it is something that can make crowd control extremely easy.

Considering the Talisman can only be obtained in the mid to late game and that most mid-game spells will two-hit basic mobs, it is best to carry this while exploring the open world.

Location: Obtained from the Roundtable hold after defeating Regal Ancestral Spirit

2) Carian Filigreed Crest

Carian Filigreed Crest helps make the use of weapon skills a lot smoother (Image via Ghostsu Zerodeis/Youtube)

Almost every magic user in Elden Ring carries a primary weapon along with their Glintstone staff. This weapon will often focus on dealing damage through its skill rather than basic attacks.

However, in the case of a magic user, wasting too much FP on a weapon's skill like Moonveil can make spellcasting a bit of an issue. The Carian Filigreed Crest ensures that the FP consumed when casting skills are reduced considerably, making life a lot easier for magic users.

Just as a side-note, this Talisman can also be used by players trying a hybrid build with intelligence being one of the stats.

Location: Obtained from War Counselor Iji

3) Graven-Mass Talisman

Graven-Mass Talisman makes it easier to deal with bosses (Image via x LunarGaming/Youtube)

Late game bosses in Elden Ring are extremely tanky. Bosses like Malenia, Radahn, Rykard, and Radagon often take a lot of hits to take down. However, bosses are also aggressive, and players will need to deal sufficient damage before running out of resources.

Graven-Mass Talisman helps to boost sorcery damage by around 8%, which is something that cannot be ignored.

This Talisman is a must-have in boss battles, and magic users should religiously hunt for it right from the beginning.

Location: Obtained from a chest atop Albinauric Rise, east of Consecrated Snowfield (players will need Fanged Imp Ashes or Bewitching Branch to solve the puzzle)

4) Radagon Icon

Radagon Icon in Elden Ring is a must-have for any magic user (Image via Gaming with Abyss/Youtube)

As mentioned previously, end-game spells in Elden Ring have significantly higher cast times. However, the bosses in this game are often merciless and will punish any mage trying to cast spells from a distance.

Radagon Icon helps lower the casting time of spells quite a lot and is one of the bread and butter talismans to carry for sorcery users.

This talisman can also be obtained very early in the game and should not be unequipped under any circumstances.

Location: Obtained from Raya Lucaria Academy

5) Marika's Soreseal

Marika's Soreseal provides a massive boost while trying to increase the scaling of sorceries (Image via Gaming with Abyss/Youtube)

Magic relies a lot on scaling various stats such as intelligence, arcane, and faith (depending on the kind of magic). Some of the best sorceries in the game require players to have stats such as intelligence beyond 80 or 90 to reach "S" scaling.

The problem is that the amount of runes required to increase a stat to that high level is quite abnormal. Marika's Soreseal makes that task a bit easier, as this Talisman adds a +5 boost to mind, intelligence, faith, and arcane for players.

However, there is a pay-off, as players take 15% extra damage in return. However, the boost obtained far outweighs the negative aspect of this talisman.

Location: Elphael, Brace of Haligtree

