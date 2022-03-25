Top 5 talismans for PVP players in Elden Ring and where to find them

Talismans form an integral part of every build in Elden Ring. While these talismans are necessary to make PVE builds work, they are of paramount importance when it comes to PVP.

As of now, there are quite a few talismans in Elden Ring that work wonders in PVP. Obviously, the usage of a talisman ultimately depends on the build that players are using and will change based on preference.

However, the talismans that are mentioned here are also tied to a few meta builds and weapons in PVP. Considering that PVP is heavily dependent on meta, players will need to hunt for them at some point to ensure that their fights against other Tarnished go smoothly and seamlessly.

Every talisman that PVP players in Elden Ring should consider chasing

1) Lord of Blood's Exultation

Lord of Blood's Exultation makes bleed-oriented builds even stronger (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

Bleed-based builds are currently some of the most popular in Elden Ring's PVP. The damage output from these builds is extremely high with weapons like Rivers of Blood, making certain fights unfair from time to time.

Lord of Blood's Exultation helps to enhance damage whenever there is blood loss nearby, which makes these builds even more terrifying to deal with.

Location: Obtained from Esgar, Priest of Blood in Leydell Catacombs.

2) Shard of Alexander

Shard of Alexander helps enhance PVP builds by a huge margin (Image via YouTube/ConCon)

This is another really powerful talisman that is a staple for most builds in PVP. This talisman helps to increase the damage output of all skills within the game.

This means that if players are using a weapon like Rivers of Blood or Moonveil with this shard equipped, the damage output from the weapon art for both those weapons will be enhanced, which is definitely something that should not be ignored.

Location: Can be obtained from Iron Fist Alexander after completing his quest.

3) Carian Filigreed Crest

Carian Filigreed Crest helps improve consistency with regards to using skills in Elden Ring (Image via YouTube/EternityInGaming)

Elden Ring's PVP is heavily dominated by the usage of skills. However, using skills like Transient Moonlight or Corpse Piler requires a lot of FP. Therefore, in order to ensure that players can cast those skills consistently, Carian Filigreed Crest can be used within the builds.

This talisman helps to reduce the FP cost of casting skills by somewhere around 25%, which is extremely handy in PVP.

Location: Obtained from War Counselor Iji (Players need to progress Blaidd's questline).

4) Assassin's Cerulean Dagger

Assassin's Cerulean Dagger is a good choice for players proficient in parrying (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

There are quite a few players in this game who are extremely good at landing crits. Players who can sneak up on the enemy, or those who can land parries successfully, will usually get a free crit on the enemy.

Assassin's Cerulean Dagger helps restore FP whenever players land a critical hit. This is difficult to use, as landing a successful parry is never easy. However, those players who have mastered this art will never run out of FP.

Location: Can be obtained from the Black Knife boss found in the Black Knife Catacombs, Liurnia of the Lakes.

5) Marika's Soreseal

Marika's Soreseal is meant for all the casters who love to engage in PVP (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

This particular talisman is crafted for those PVP players who love to play as casters in the game. Marika's Soreseal helps provide a boost to all the caster stats which include mind, intelligence, faith, and arcane.

While it also increases the damage taken from enemies, the boost is quite significant to be ignored. This is because an increase in those stats also means a boost to scaling, which further enhances damage output by a huge margin.

Location: Can be obtained at Elphael, Brace of Haligtree, in a room locked behind a stonesword key.

