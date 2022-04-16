Top 7 most overpowered sorceries in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has an extensive list of sorceries for players to chase throughout the game. As a result, the variety and potential of playing a sorcerer in this game are almost endless.

While some of these sorceries can be used to deal sustained damage, others can be used to obliterate bosses with one hit. Either way, it is ultimately onto users how they want to build their character, as every sorcery requires a specific path to be followed to be used efficiently.

Despite the variety, there is no doubt that gamers would still want to obtain the ones considered overpowered.

Note: Sorceries are different from incantations. Sorceries require a staff, but incantations require a sacred seal. In this article, only sorceries are listed.

Seven most potent sorceries in Elden Ring that players should consider chasing

1) Glintstone Pebble

Glintstone Pebble is arguably the most consistent sorcery in the game

If there is one sorcery in Elden Ring that can be relied upon when everything fails, Glintstone Pebble is the only option available to users. This sorcery can be obtained right at the beginning of the game, but at the cost of a mere 7 FP, this spell will carry them across everything.

The most significant plus point about the spell is that it requires only ten intelligence. This means that even melee games can use it as a secondary in case of an emergency.

Location: Starting sorcery for astrologer class, can be bought from sorceress Sellen

2) Glintstone Arc

Glintstone Arc is the best sorcery for wave clear in the early-mid game

Glintstone Arc is the premier wave clear spell available to players in Elden Ring. This spell, just like the one mentioned above, requires very little FP to cast and requires only 13 intelligence to wield.

The damage on this one is quite good in the early to mid-game and can pass through multiple enemies at once. This does not scale as well as Glintstone Pebble in the ultra-late game, but users can use it for PVP once the initial purpose is fulfilled.

This is because the width of the spell allows anyone to catch those who love to spam dodges.

Location: Starting sorcery for Astrologer class, can be bought from sorceress Sellen

3) Carian Slicer

Carian Slicer's damage output is insanely high for very minimal cost in Elden Ring

Carian Slicer is another extremely early game sorcery that works so well in the end-game that others look pale in comparison. When used, players will summon a sword and slice through enemies dealing more damage than any standard sword in the game.

Apart from that, the sorcery only costs four FP to cast and 14 intelligence to wield. The cast time is also quite good, making this a must-have for any sorcery user in the game.

Location: Can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen (Requires Royal House Scroll)

4) Adula's Moonblade

Adula's Moonblade can destroy bosses with its powerful frost projectiles in Elden Ring

If gamers are looking for a sorcery that can summon them a greatsword and throw a massive projectile that can inflict frostbite, this is the best option. Adula's Moonblade is amazing as not only is the damage from this spell very high, but it has outstanding reach.

This spell is suitable for both PVP and PVE content within the game and can be used for the end-game with ease. The sorcery requires only 26 FP to cast and 32 intelligence to wield, which is relatively less for anyone building a mage.

Location: Obtained from Glintstone Dragon Adula

5) Ranni's Dark Moon

The damage negation from Ranni's Dark Moon can obliterate bosses in Elden Ring

This is a sorcery that is a must-have for anyone building a mage in Elden Ring. When used, players will release a dark moon that can inflict frostbite and reduce magic damage negation on a target by 30%.

This means that the damage it will deal to a target is absurd and can one-shot quite a few enemies in the game. The spell, however, has quite a long casting time and can be interrupted by boss attacks.

It also requires 62 FP to cast and 68 intelligence to wield, which makes it a proper end-game spell.

Location: Chelona's Rise

6) Loretta's Greatbow

Loretta's Greatbow is extremely powerful, but requires a setup to use optimally

Loretta's Greatbow is a fantastic spell in Elden Ring and is probably the best one for users to shoot from horseback. The spell has massive range and accuracy, which means they can snipe bosses from a distance.

Apart from that, the damage it deals is great enough for use in end-game content. The only problem with this spell is that it needs a good setup as the cast time is quite long, and gamers can get interrupted by hyper-aggressive bosses.

Location: Obtained after defeating Royal Knight Loretta

7) Comet Azur

Comet Azur is the ultimate boss DPS spell in this game

The final sorcery on this list, Comet Azur, is the premier heavy DPS spell that all players should consider adding to their inventory. This spell is key to the one-shot builds most mages use in Elden Ring.

The FP cost for this spell is enormous, and it is not sustainable even for mages. Therefore, it is vital to carry a flask of wondrous physick with the cerulean hidden tear as one of the primary components for optimal usage.

Location: Obtained from Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Hermit Village, Mt. Gelmir

