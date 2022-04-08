Top 5 spells and skills that inflict frostbite in Elden Ring 

Frostbite is one of the few status effects that players can inflict in Elden Ring on enemies through various mediums. Unlike the bleed status effect, frostbite is not very potent.

However, it comes in handy as a support buff that can be used with other major buffs to stack multiple status effects on enemies. Frostbite, just like every other buff, can be applied through spells, skills, or weapon passives.

It ultimately depends on the user on what they want to play with as the build variety through frostbite is quite good within Elden Ring. Frostbite, when combined with something like bleed, gives out enormous damage output and bosses get deleted from the same.

Therefore, players should try to look for some of the best frostbite spells and skills that are present in Elden Ring.

Every frostbite spells and skills that Elden Ring players should consider chasing

Arekkz @Arekkz NEW VIDEO! Elden Ring - The AWESOME Frostbite Weapon No One is Talking About! youtu.be/BfefobglXmc NEW VIDEO! Elden Ring - The AWESOME Frostbite Weapon No One is Talking About! youtu.be/BfefobglXmc https://t.co/7Zf5d5V779

1.Hoarfrost Stomp

Hoarfrost Stomp may not be a boss slayer anymore, but it is still a very powerful skill (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

This is a frostbite inflicting weapon skill that can be obtained by players within Elden Ring. When used, Hoarfrost Stomp releases a carpet of ice shards in front of the player that deals decent damage to enemies.

This skill is extremely good for dealing with enemy mobs and can do some good damage to bosses as well. Before patch 1.03, it was a boss slayer as this skill was a must-have for all speedrun strategies.

However, FromSoftware nerfed it quite badly, which led to the overall power of the skill getting diminished.

Location: Dropped by a Teardrop Scarab in Liurnia of the Lakes

2. Chilling Mist

Chilling Mist is good for zoning out enemies in the game (Image via Ventus SGN/Youtube)

This is another weapon skill that can inflict frostbite in Elden Ring. When used, players will coat their weapon with frost and then slash it forward to release a cold mist in front of themselves.

This coating, as expected, will not affect any other buffs that players might be having on their weapons (bleed, poison, rot). Hence, players will have no issues with stacking the same.

While this skill is decent in PVE content, it works like a charm in PVP, as players can use it to zone out their enemies.

Location: Obtained from a Teardrop Scarab to the south of Renna's Rise

3. Ice Spear

Ice Spear is a powerful skill that can deal some significant damage to enemies (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

Ice Spear is arguably one of the most powerful skills for inflicting frostbite in the game. In fact, this is a skill that can be used to deal damage, and it works better than a lot of sorceries in the game.

When used, players will spin their weapons and create cold magic. Then the same cold magic will get channeled into a powerful spear that can absolutely destroy enemies with one hit.

Apart from that, the stat investment for this skill is also quite low, which means a lot of players can use it with ease.

Location: Obtained after defeating a Night Cavalry boss in eastern Liurnia

4. Adula's Moonblade

The damage output from Adula's Moonblade is quite high in Elden Ring (Image via Gaming With Abyss/Youtube)

Adula's Moonblade is arguably one of the best sorceries available to players in the game. This sorcery basically creates a magical sword that can be used to land slashing hits on enemies.

It is meant for mages as the spell has a 32 intelligence requirement. However, the reason why it is so good is because of the damage. When used with Lusat's Glintstone Staff and Snow Witch Hat, combined with sorcery enhancing talismans, this spell can deal somewhere around four thousand damage.

Apart from that, only three hits are enough to inflict frostbite, which is quite fast compared to several other spells or skills in the game.

Location: Obtained from Glintstone Dragon Adula

5. Glintstone Icecrag

Glintstone Icecrag is a decent spell, but the range on it is abysmal (Image via Pauls Gaming Live/Youtube)

This is another powerful sorcery in the game that can inflict frostbite quite effectively. Glintstone Icecrag has good damage, requires only 15 intelligence to use and costs only 12 FP. In fact, this spell can destroy someone like Radagon quite effectively in the game.

The only issue with this spell is that its range is pretty bad. In fact, players will have to figure out a way to distract the boss before using it, though the damage output makes it worth the effort.

Location: Obtained from Preceptor Seluvis

Edited by Mayank Shete