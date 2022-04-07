Top 5 greataxes in Elden Ring and where to find them

Greataxes are one of the numerous weapon types available to players in Elden Ring. These are heavy, hard-hitting, and slow weapons that are extremely popular within the community.

Since all greataxes are heavy weapons, strength is one of the key stats that is required to wield them. However, there are a few that require additional stats on account of the weapon art and the kind of damage that they deal.

Either way, greataxes are viable options and can be used in most high-end activities within the game. A few of the best ones can be obtained early in the game as well. Therefore, players will not have to grind too much, though the pre-requisites for wielding them can be a bit daunting at first.

Every greataxe that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

1) Greataxe

The Greataxe is a simple weapon, but it is a powerful early game strength option in Elden Ring (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

This is the simplest weapon within this category that players can obtain in Elden Ring. The Greataxe is an early game weapon and is one of the best if players are looking for an all-out strength build.

The weapon requires 30 strength to use, it scales rather well, and it can also be used for end-game content. Obviously, there are better options, but its weapon art, the "Barbaric Roar," helps to enhance the attack rating.

Location: Obtained from the traveling carriage carried by two trolls in Limgrave.

2) Crescent Moon Greataxe

The Crescent Moon Greataxe has brilliant range accompanied by a good weapon art (Image via YouTube/Two of Astora)

This is another greataxe that is quite popular amongst players. While the base damage on this one is a bit low, it does not matter as much once the weapon reaches level 14 or 15. Beyond that level, the overall damage it does absolutely destroys most of the enemies in the game.

Apart from that, the Crescent Moon Greataxe is also the longest weapon in the category. Therefore, players get the added benefit of being able to attack bosses from a safe distance. The weapon also has the War Cry skill, which helps enhance attack power by a significant amount.

Location: Obtained from Stormveil castle as a drop from axe-wielding enemies.

3) Executioner's Greataxe

The additional critical damage on the Executioner's Greataxe makes it a powerful tool in Elden Ring (Image via YouTube/Oxyhadron)

The Executioner's Greataxe is reminiscent of the Dragonslayer Greataxe from Dark Souls 3 (except the lightning part). The Elden Ring version, however, is equally good and worth leveling up and grinding for.

The thing that makes the Executioner's Greataxe so good is the extra critical damage that it provides. Weapons usually have 100 critical damage, but this one has 115. Therefore, the damage output of the Executioner's Greataxe is significantly enhanced.

Apart from that, this weapon comes with the War Cry skill as well, which helps to boost its damage output.

Location: Can be obtained from Skeletons using this weapon.

4) Great Omenkiller Cleaver

Great Omenkiller Cleaver's bleed status effect makes it a deadly weapon (Image via YouTube/Shredmachine)

This is by far one of the best greataxes that players can obtain within the entire game. Firstly, the base damage of the weapon is insanely high. Secondly, the weapon comes with the bleed status effect, which is one of the strongest in the game.

The weapon art on this one, called Wild Strikes, is powerful since it allows stacking up the bleed status effect extremely fast.

Location: Obtained from Omenkiller at Volcano Manor.

5) Axe of Godrick

The immense damage output from the Axe of Godrick makes it a powerful end game weapon (Image via Elden Ring)

The final weapon on this list, the Axe of Godrick, is the strongest weapon in this category. The weapon has insanely high base damage accompanied by a really powerful weapon art that can absolutely demolish enemies in the blink of an eye.

The weapon does have really high stat requirements with 34 strength and 22 dexterity. However, it is one of the weapons that players would want to save up for the end-game content.

Location: Obtained from Roundtable Hold after defeating Godrick the Grafted.

