Top 5 weapons obtained from Remembrances in Elden Ring

Remembrances in Elden Ring are special souls that players can obtain after defeating major bosses in the game. This includes major demigods such as Starscourge Radahn and Morgott the Omen King as well as others such as Lichdragon Fortissax.

Once a Remembrance has been obtained, players can exchange it at the Roundtable Hold for runes, weapons, or incantations. While runes are already available in abundance and considering most of the incantations obtained are quite bad, exchanging them for weapons is arguably the smartest choice.

Mötorhead @MotorheadFFXIV #Maliketh Maliketh's Black Blade is pretty amazing, i'm still in Favor of Radahn's Starscourge Greatsword but this is a good alternative if wanted, both are upgraded fully #EldenRing Maliketh's Black Blade is pretty amazing, i'm still in Favor of Radahn's Starscourge Greatsword but this is a good alternative if wanted, both are upgraded fully #EldenRing #Maliketh https://t.co/4X6IFMOlAM

The weapons obtained from exchanging Remembrances are some of the best that the game has to offer. These weapons can be used for all forms of end-game content as well as multiple playthroughs.

Every weapon that players should consider obtaining from Remembrances in Elden Ring

Ratatoskr @Ratatos77196870 Radahn can be seen waiting patiently for Malenia to put her prosthetic back on. Melania on the other hand threw away her dignity and sense of self when it became obvious that Radahn had her outmatched. Radahn can be seen waiting patiently for Malenia to put her prosthetic back on. Melania on the other hand threw away her dignity and sense of self when it became obvious that Radahn had her outmatched. https://t.co/hbCgasCqTm

1.Axe of Godrick

Axe of Godrick is the best Greataxe within the game (Image via Elden Ring)

Amongst all the Greataxes that Elden Ring has to offer, the Axe of Godrick is arguably the best that is available for players. Not only does the weapon have a massive base attack, but the weapon art can be quite useful for crowd control purposes.

The weapon art basically allows the player to slam the Axe of Godrick into the ground three times, and release gigantic shockwaves around the same. While the casting time for this one is a bit long, if all of it hits an enemy, players can easily deal somewhere around 2500-3000 damage in an instance.

The weapon scales off both strength and dexterity and is one of the primary choices for those who want to go for good builds within the game.

Location: Obtained by exchanging Remembrance of Godrick the Grafted

2. Blasphemous Blade

The lifesteal from the Blasphemous Blade makes boss fights trivial (Image via Elden Ring)

If there is a weapon that can practically introduce an easy mode into Elden Ring, it is the Blasphemous Blade. This weapon has decent physical damage and it also deals fire damage as a bonus.

However, the value of the weapon comes from its weapon art, 'Taker's Flames.' When used, players will imbue this greatsword with flames and then release a massive forward blast.

These flames will provide lifesteal whenever the blast touches an enemy, which makes this weapon one of the best in boss fights. Apart from that, the weapon art also deals fire damage, which is always a great option to have within the game.

Location: Obtained after exchanging Remembrance of the Blasphemous (defeat Praetor Rykard) at the Roundtable Hold

3. Maliketh's Black Blade

Destined Death is one of the best weapon arts that players will get in this game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a really powerful weapon that can be used as part of faith builds within the game. The damage from this is quite good since it belongs to the colossal weapon category.

However, the weapon art on this one, 'Destined Death,' is equally good as well and can absolutely demolish bosses within the game. When used, players will slam the greatsword into the ground and release a bunch of slash attacks in a small area.

These slashing attacks not only reduce the maximum health bar of the enemy, but continue to drain their health pool for a short duration. The casting time for this skill is a bit long, but it is definitely something that can take down bosses very quickly.

Location: Obtained after exchanging Remembrance of the Black Blade at the Roundtable Hold

4. Hand of Malenia

The base damage from Hand of Malenia is one of the highest within its class (Image via Elden Ring)

Hand of Malenia is a katana-class weapon that can be obtained within Elden Ring. As it is a katana, the weapon will scale off dexterity. However, the reason why it is so good is primarily because of its base damage, which is one of the highest in its class.

The weapon also has a really good range and can inflict the bleed status effect. The scaling on the weapon is also quite good, which makes it one of the best end-game options for boss fights.

Location: Obtained after exchanging Remembrance of the Rot Goddess at the Roundtable Hold

5. Starscourge Greatsword

The ability to dual wield the Starscourge Greatsword by just defeating Radahn once is what makes this weapon so unique (Image via Elden Ring)

The Starscourge Greatsword is another really powerful colossal weapon that players can obtain within the game. The weapon scales off strength, dexterity, and intelligence, and it has a really unique weapon art that is good for crowd control.

The base damage on the weapon is also quite good, which is something that is expected from this kind of weapon. However, the weapon shines not because of its base damage, but because of the fact that players can dual wield it just by defeating Starscourge Radahn only once.

All players need to do is switch to two-handed after obtaining the weapon. This is a unique trait that no other weapon in the game provides, which is why it is so highly recommended by the playerbase.

Location: Obtained by exchanging Remembrance of the Starscourge in Roundtable Hold

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete