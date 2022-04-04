Top 5 bows in Elden Ring and where to find them

Bows are the premier ranged weapons available to players in Elden Ring. Obviously, these cannot shoot sorceries, but they can deal a significant amount of physical damage from a large distance.

In general, bows can be thought of as support weapons within the game. These alone are not enough most of the time to deal with bosses. However, they can be used to deal with enemies grouped up in one place from a safe distance.

Limitanei Border Patrol @domitius_tan I hope fromsoft buffs or reworks bows in Elden Ring. They have lots of potential, and it's a shame that they become mediocre to make a build around mid-late game. I hope fromsoft buffs or reworks bows in Elden Ring. They have lots of potential, and it's a shame that they become mediocre to make a build around mid-late game.

Apart from that, bows can also be used to destroy explosive barrels and other forms of dangerous equipment without requiring players to move close to the same. Finally, bows also help deal with enemies hiding in unreachable sections who can often make life difficult while exploring dungeons and castles.

Thankfully, Elden Ring offers a wide variety of these bows for players to obtain and use across its vast open world. The following article will present a list of five of those that players might find interesting to use.

Every bow that players should consider chasing within Elden Ring

1) Serpent Bow

Serpent Bow can be used in some brilliant poison related builds within Elden Ring (Image via I Lap the Flash/YouTube)

This is an interesting bow that players can obtain within the game. Firstly, the bow has strength, dexterity and arcane scaling. However, this arcane stat does not increase the bow's damage.

However, the place where this weapon shines is an increasingly poisonous build-up on enemies. If players find serpent arrows and use them along with this bow, then it will stack up the poison status effect on enemies that are vulnerable to the same extremely quickly.

The poison build-up is so fast that players can destroy certain bosses as well quite effectively use this particular bow.

Location: Obtained near the pool of rot in Abandoned Cave.

2) Erdtree Bow

Erdtree's Bow can be used to deal with death rite birds in Elden Ring (Image via FoxGames/YouTube)

If players are looking for a bow that can dish out some huge amounts of Holy damage, then the Erdtree bow is the way to go. This bow might not have the best physical damage.

However, it is extremely effective against a few enemies in the game that can often be considered annoying. These include undead skeletons as they cannot be resurrected once they are defeated with this particular weapon.

Secondly, this weapon can absolutely demolish death rite birds, which are some of the most problematic enemies in Elden Ring. Death rite birds are open-world bosses who pop up in areas such as Caelid or Mountaintops of the Giants.

Location: Obtained from a chest on the second floor of the building that consists of the Erdtree Sanctuary site in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

3) Horn Bow

The Dwelling arrow and Horn Bow combo in Elden Ring can destroy a lot of enemies within the game (Image via 04AM/YouTube)

This is another interesting bow that scales off both dexterity as well as intelligence. However, the way that scaling works is that it does not provide any special effect to arrows that cause magic damage, rather it helps to enhance the net raw magic damage output when compared to other bows.

The description of the weapon can be a bit of a mis-leading, which often makes players believe otherwise. However, that does not mean that the bow is useless. There is a certain build that players can opt for which is definitely quite powerful.

First, players need to influse the bow with Mighty Shot Ash of War. Once that is done, gamers will need to upgrade this bow to somewhere around level 24 or 25. At this level, all players need to do is buy dwelling arrows and use them along with this bow.

Even though the intelligence scaling is very low, the damage output from that combination is extremely good and is worth the effort.

Location: Can be obtained on a corpse at Siofra River.

4) Black Bow

Black Bow combined with blood arrows can deal quite well with bosses in Elden Ring (Image via Axiom/YouTube)

This bow might not be the best in terms of physical damage, but its in-built skill 'Barrage' is what makes this weapon extremely good. This skill, when used, helps players release a large number of arrows in rapid succession.

All that players need to do is use bloodbone arrows along with it. The weapon skill combined with the aforementioned arrows helps to stack the Bleed status effect extremely fast. This in turn helps to melt down a vast number of enemies in the game, including some bosses as well.

Location: Can be obtained from a corpse (on the rooftop) near the Avenue Balcony in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

5) Longbow

The starting Longbow for the samurai class is arguably one of the best bows in Elden Ring (Image via NorZZa/YouTube)

While Longbow might be a starting weapon in the game, there is no doubt that it is arguably one of the best for dealing physical damage. It is quite easy to use, scales decently off dexterity, and can also be infused with some really good Ashes of War.

Location: Starting weapon Samurai class, can also be bought from Twin Maiden Husks.

Note: This article represents the author's views and the items are not present in any particular order of ranking.

