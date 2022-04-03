Top 5 talismans for melee characters in Elden Ring and where to find them

Talismans in Elden Ring are some of the most useful items available to players. These items are basically integral to developing and optimizing a variety of builds within the game.

Currently, the game has an abundance of these talismans that melee characters will find quite useful for crafting. The problem, however, is figuring out which one is better and which one to prioritize in a given situation.

The sheer number of talismans is bound to overwhelm a lot of players, especially new ones. This can lead to a lot of time being wasted chasing for an item that might not even be worth the effort.

This article will provide an insight into the best talismans that every melee character should have in their inventory, irrespective of the build they are trying to achieve.

Note: This article is entirely based on the opinions of the author.

Every talisman in Elden Ring that melee players should consider chasing

1) Godskin Swaddling Cloth

Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring is a valuable talisman that can come handy in boss fights (Image via SpookyFair/YouTube)

This is a really powerful talisman that a lot of players will find useful, especially those who find it hard to dodge enemy hits. Godskin Swaddling Cloth restores health upon successive hits on an enemy.

Players need to hit the target somewhere between 3 to 7 times for the heal to process. Apart from that, the window between which a hit count is reset is around 10 seconds.

Overall, this talisman is valuable as it helps to keep the character healthy during a tough boss fight. Obviously, it does not negate the usage of healing flasks, but it provides enough healing so that players can survive sticky situations.

Location: Obtained from Spiritcaller's Cave.

2) Millicent's Prosthesis

Millicent's Prosthesis can help a lot in dexterity builds in Elden Ring involving weapons like Uchigatana (Image via BDX Ronin Gaming/YouTube)

This is a two-in-one talisman that can be used in a wide variety of builds for melee characters within the game. This is because, when equipped, this talisman enhances attack power and provides a +5 boost to dexterity.

This is something that comes in handy to enhance dexterity scaling by a lot and will be vital for players using weapons such as Twinblades or Uchigatana. Obviously, the attack power boost is only obtained when players land successive hits on a given target.

Location: Obtained from Millcent upon defeating her in Altus Plateau.

3) Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is a must-have for any melee builds in Elden Ring (Image via Sipder/YouTube)

Boosting attack power for melee characters is quite crucial within the game. This is because late game bosses can be quite merciless. So the longer a fight lasts, the less favored it is for the player.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia helps to heavily boost attack power upon hitting an enemy multiple times. The maximum boost that players can obtain is somewhere around 22%. This is quite high and can often be the difference in some of the hardest fights within the game.

Location: Obtained after helping Millicent defeat her sisters.

4) Ritual Sword Talisman

Ritual Sword Talisman in Elden Ring is meant for high-skilled players (Image via Quantum Flux/YouTube)

This is a talisman that requires a bit of skill, but is quite viable within the game. Ritual Sword Talisman helps boost the attack power of a character when their health pool is full.

Obviously, it is understandable from the description that in order to use it effectively, players will need to consistently dodge boss attacks and learn their patterns to prevent getting hit.

However, if players want, they can also use their flasks, fill up the HP bar and then land multiple hits on the enemy for a short duration. This will drain the health flasks very quickly, but the 10% attack power obtained at full health is worth the effort.

Location: Obtained from a chest at Lux Ruins after defeating Demi Human Queen Gilika.

5) Lord of Blood's Exultation

Lord of Blood's Exultation is a power talisman that can enhance the output of bleed based builds (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

The last talisman on this list is quite an obvious one, on account of the extremely overtuned buff that exists within Elden Ring called Bleed status effect. This talisman enhances attack power whenever the aforementioned status effect is triggered anywhere in the vicinity.

Thus, all players need to do is carry a weapon that either has Bleed as a passive or has an Ash of War that is capable of producing the same effect. The boost to attack power obtained from this is around 20%, which is also quite substantial when considering late game bosses.

Location: Obtained after defeating Esgar, Priest of Blood in Leyndell Catacombs.

