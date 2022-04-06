Top 5 weapons obtained from mini-bosses in Elden Ring 

Elden Ring's mini-bosses play a vital role in populating the open world and adding depth to the game's narrative. Almost every mini-boss has a story to tell, and they are tied to various NPCs in one way or the other.

However, apart from adding to the narrative, these mini-bosses are also sources of some of the best loot in the game. While it might surprise many, the mini-bosses in Elden Ring often provide weapons that are better than the ones obtained from the major bosses and demigods in the game.

One of the best aspects of these weapons is that mini-bosses are scattered in the open world, and they are not tied to finishing certain quests. Therefore, players can hunt for them right away, even though the bosses might be a bit difficult to beat at the early levels.

Either way, the following article will provide a list of five mini-boss weapons that will make the game a lot easier.

Every weapon from mini-bosses that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

1) Onyx Lord's Greatsword

The Onyx Lord's Greatsword is a decent weapon to have, even though the weapon art is quite poor (Image via Elden Ring)

While not the best when compared to the others on this list, the Onyx Lord's Greatsword is still better than other weapons that can be obtained from open-world enemies.

The weapon scales off strength, dexterity, and intelligence, and it hits like a truck. When upgraded to the highest level, it provides a lot of value in terms of damage output and can be used quite effectively against even the strongest bosses in the game.

However, the weapon art is lacking, and this diminishes the sword's overall effectiveness.

Location: Obtained after defeating Onyx Lord boss.

2) Fallingstar Beast Jaw

The Fallingstar Beast Jaw has a weapon art that can melt most bosses in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

Perhaps one of the best weapons that players can obtain in the entire game, the Fallingstar Beast Jaw is an absolute monster. Firstly, the weapon art is extremely good, and it absolutely destroys a lot of bosses in the game. The weapon art also does a lot of poise damage to bosses.

Secondly, the weapon has insane strength scaling, making it a top-tier pick for players who love colossal weapons. Perhaps the only difficult thing about the weapon is the method of obtaining it. But once that is done, the game will feel a lot easier.

The weapon is quite good for PVP as well since the weapon art can hurt players who love rolling.

Location: Obtained from Full-grown Fallingstar Beast on Mt. Gelmir.

3) Ordovis's Greatsword

Ordovis's Greatsword provides a good balance between physical and holy damage (Image via Elden Ring)

Ordovis's greatsword is an amazing option for players looking to go for a hybrid build consisting of strength and faith as their primary stats. The weapon has good scaling and provides a good balance between both physical damage and holy damage.

The only problem that players might have with this one is that its weapon art can be time-consuming. Otherwise, when combined with the golden vow incantation, it does over 1000 damage in one hit.

Location: Obtained after defeating Crucible Knight and Crucible Knight Ordovis.

4) Golden Halberd

Golden Halberd is probably the strongest strength/faith hybrid weapon in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

While Ordovis's Greatsword is definitely powerful, there is no other weapon as strong as the Golden Halberd when it comes to hybrid builds involving strength and faith. This weapon is sometimes considered to be unfair as the damage scaling is absurd.

The Golden Halberd melts bosses with its insane physical damage, and it has less requirements than Fallingstar Beast Jaw. Apart from this, the weapon comes with the Golden Vow skill, which further helps to enhance its damage output.

Location: Obtained from Tree Sentinel.

5) Bloodhound's Fang

The bleed status effect from Bloodhound's Fang greatly increases its value (Image via Elden Ring)

The final weapon on this list, called the Bloodhound's Fang, is arguably the best weapon obtained from mini-bosses that players can use throughout the entire game. This weapon has very low strength and dexterity requirements, making it accessible from the early game itself.

In fact, gamers who just want to finish all the content in the game without thinking too much about builds can put all their trust in this weapon. While the physical damage from this one is definitely worth considering, its shining feature is the bleed status effect.

The aforementioned buff is the most overpowered ability in the entire game. The buff comes as a passive with this weapon, and the value of the Bloodhound's Fang is greatly increased because of it.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Limgrave.

