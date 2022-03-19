How to find the Ash of War: Ice Spear in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players can use the Ice Spear Ash of War to upgrade spears and twinblades.

Any spear or twinblade capable of thrusting can be given the Ash of War: Ice Spear. It provides Cold affinity and Ice Spear skill to whatever weapon it is assigned.

Those who want to upgrade a weapon with this Ash of War should head to the Liurnia of the Lakes region. The Night's Calvary boss drops it near the broken Gate Town Bridge.

Where to get Ash of War: Ice Spear in Elden Ring

Liurnia of the Lakes is to the north of the starting region of Limgrave. Players can travel through Stormveil Castle or follow the eastern cliffside next to the broken bridge.

Fighting Night's Calvary on horseback is recommended in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Both of those routes end up at the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace. Head towards the tombstones sticking out of the cliff and take that pathway northeast. From there, players will find a road to the east that continues north.

Here's where they can begin their journey to obtaining the Ash of War: Ice Spear in Elden Ring:

Travel past the Purified Ruins

Reach the broken bridge that leads to the Raya Lucaria Academy.

Activate the Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace and rest until night

Backtrack down the road to the southeast

Find the foggy area at night, and the boss will appear

Defeat the Night's Calvary to receive the Ash of War: Ice Spear

It is relatively easy to defeat this boss when riding on Torrent. Remain on horseback and strike methodically to take it down. If beaten, the Ash of War will be rewarded.

The effects of Ash of War: Ice Spear

Once it is obtained, this Ash of War can be used to upgrade several spears and twinblades. Make sure the weapon is capable of thrusting so the Ash of War can be assigned to it.

Once that has been done, players can expect the following:

Cold Affinity: Adds frostbite buildup

Increases Intelligence scaling

Decreases all other scalings

Ice Spear Skill: Spins weapon to release cold magic and turns the weapon into a spear of ice

An Elden Ring player going for an Intelligence build will have a field day with the Ash of War: Ice Spear and its effects.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar