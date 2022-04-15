7 most overpowered weapons that players can obtain early in Elden Ring 

Elden Ring's world is filled with overpowered weapons for players to obtain throughout their playthroughs. However, at the same time, these weapons are scattered non-uniformly across its map.

This means that some of the weapons obtained early in Elden Ring are more viable for end-game content than some obtained late in the game. These early weapons are not just strong, but they continue to perform consistently even against the most challenging bosses in the game.

It is vital to remember that this does not mean that all the weapons obtained late in the game are bad. It is just that the overpowered weapons obtained early will make the playthroughs a lot more seamless and provide new players with much more accessibility to the game.

Seven most overpowered weapons in Elden Ring that players can find in the early game

1) Morning Star

Morning Star is one of the most overpowered weapons to obtain in the early game in Elden Ring (Image via Gamer Guru/Youtube)

Morning Star is a powerful bleed weapon that players can obtain right at the beginning of the game. This weapon scales off strength and provides every player with something to carry on until the Radagon boss fight.

If players want, they can infuse it with frost ashes of war to have the bleed-frostbite combo that is one of the strongest in the entire game. The only downside to this weapon is probably its range, which is quite small compared to most other weapons.

Location: Obtained from a caravan en route to Weeping Peninsula

2) Uchigatana

Dual Uchigatana with bleed and frost can melt through all content in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is the simplest form of katana-type weapon that players can obtain after exploring Limgrave for the first few hours of the game. The weapon does not hit very hard, but it is swift and can proc the bleed status effect.

It can also be infused with ashes of war which provides it with the versatility to be used in any way players would want. Like the Morning Star, frost will work wonders with this weapon because of the bleed passive.

Location: Obtained from Deathtouched Catacombs, starting weapon for Samurai class

3) Golden Halberd

Golden Halberd's strength is unmatched even in the late game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is by far one of the strongest hybrid weapons that players can obtain very early in the game. The weapon has both strength and faith scaling, and it can hit like a truck.

The physical damage numbers on this weapon are incredibly high and are comparable to end-game weapons. However, the weapon art "Golden Vow" enhances the weapon even further as it significantly increases its attack power.

The only problem is that players will have to struggle a bit in the early game, unlike the other weapons on this list, to obtain the Golden Halberd.

Location: Defeat the Tree Sentinel in Limgrave

4) Reduvia

Reduvia can carry players quite well till the mid-game (Image via Elden Ring)

Reduvia is a powerful bleed dagger that is considered quite strong for most early to mid-game content. The weapon requires arcane scaling alongside dexterity, but there's nothing that cannot be achieved with a few minutes of farming.

The weapon art "Reduvia Blood Blade" is extremely powerful as it can stack bleed very quickly on most early-game enemies due to lower resistances. Obviously, the weapon can be used for end-game content, but to do that, players must obtain a second copy of the same.

Unfortunately, that cannot be done until NG+. Otherwise, players can still use it as a sidearm that can come in handy in case of an emergency in the end game.

Location: Defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus

5) Bloodhound's Fang

Bloodhound's Fang is the holy grail of weapons in this game (Image via Elden Ring)

This weapon has become a sort of holy grail for most players in Elden Ring. It is by far the most potent and accessible weapon that should be used by almost every player.

The weapon hits very hard, and the bleed status effect build-up on this one is absolutely insane. It cannot be infused with ashes of war, but that is not required, considering its scaling.

The requirements for this weapon are very low and can be obtained after the first few hours of the game.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Limgrave

6) Greataxe

Greataxe is perhaps the best strength weapon in the early game (Image via Fredchuckdave/Youtube)

This is another simple yet powerful weapon that many players would love within the game. The Greataxe is arguably the best early game strength weapon that also happens to have one of the best attack ratings in its class.

Apart from that, it can be infused with ashes of war, giving players versatility in terms of build options. Obviously, using heavy ashes of war is the best on this one because of the strength scaling.

Location: Obtained from the traveling caravan in Limgrave

7) Claymore

Claymore is the jack of all trades in Elden Ring (Image via Gambit/Youtube)

Claymore is a classic in Soulborne games, and the Elden Ring's version of the weapon is equally great. This weapon has one of the best movesets amongst all the greatswords and can hit quite hard even within the late game.

Obviously, it does not surpass the likes of Golden Halberd or Bloodhound's Fang, but it is something that players can quite easily call the "jack of all trades."

Location: Castle Morne in Weeping Peninsula

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

