Top 10 dexterity weapons in Elden Ring ranked

Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring are among the most popular within the fanbase. The popularity of these weapons primarily comes from the immense flexibility that they provide.

The speed at which players can consistently shut down bosses is enhanced exponentially through dexterity weapons. Apart from that, most of these are easy to wield and have very few pre-requisites compared to intelligence or strength weapons.

In the following article, a list of dexterity weapons has been provided that every player should consider collecting and storing in their inventory. These weapons will undoubtedly provide value to players within the game.

10 best dexterity weapons in Elden Ring

Afro @AfroBuff_



I've been using the cleanrot armor with eleonora's poleblade. Was doing a moonveil int/dex build but then I found this twinblade and respec'd to it cause it's so fun For those of y'all playing Elden Ring... what gear are you rocking?I've been using the cleanrot armor with eleonora's poleblade. Was doing a moonveil int/dex build but then I found this twinblade and respec'd to it cause it's so fun For those of y'all playing Elden Ring... what gear are you rocking? 👀 I've been using the cleanrot armor with eleonora's poleblade. Was doing a moonveil int/dex build but then I found this twinblade and respec'd to it cause it's so fun 😆 https://t.co/XWakLqIGEX

10) Hookclaws

Hookclaws are amazing weapons, but players must get very close to bosses, making them hard to use (Image via Dan Allen Gaming/YouTube)

This is definitely one of the most unique dexterity weapons players can use in Elden Ring. The value of this weapon comes from the ability to go head to head with immense speed and agility.

The closest feeling that players will get with Hookclaws is that of Wolverine from X-Men. Apart from that, these weapons also proc the bleed status effect, which increases their value by quite a lot.

The only problem is that the weapon takes players extremely close to the bosses, which can often be risky.

9) Uchigatana

Uchigatana is a simple dexterity weapon that is also quite versatile (Image via Elden Ring)

Uchigatana is one of the simplest dexterity weapons in the entire game. It is probably the safest option to go for in the case of newer players who lack knowledge of how things work in a Soulsborne game.

This weapon is versatile as it can be infused with various ashes of war, can proc bleed, and has swift attack animations. The only problem with this one is that the full value of the weapon cannot be obtained unless players decide to two-hand it either with another Uchigatana or any other katana.

To two-hand with another Uchigatana, players should start with the Samurai class.

8) Hand of Malenia

Hand of Malenia is good but the weapon art is too slow (Image via Elden Ring)

Hand of Malenia is one of the best boss weapons that players can obtain in the game. It is an extremely powerful katana that not only hits like a truck but also has good range.

The only problem with this weapon is that the weapon art is extremely slow, and in most cases, players will be unable to use it during fights. It also has the bleed status effect as passive, which is fine, but considering it is Malenia's weapon, several fans feel scarlet rot would have made more sense.

7) Reduvia

Reduvia is a decent weapon for hybrid dexterity and arcane builds (Image via Elden Ring)

This is another weapon that many players will enjoy for their hybrid builds involving dexterity and arcane. Reduvia is a dagger, which means the range on this weapon is extremely short.

However, the ideal way to use it is by spamming the weapon art "Reduvia Blood Blade." When used, players get to throw multiple shashes of blood onto the enemy, which in turn procs the bleed status effect quite well.

The only issue here is that players cannot use two of these at a time until they move to NG+ or to a friend's world and get a second copy.

6) Moonveil

Moonveil Katana may have been nerfed, but it is still one of the strongest weapons out there in Elden Ring (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

If this list was made anytime before patch 1.03, Moonveil would probably be at the very top of this list. However, the weapon was heavily nerfed, which resulted in its damage potential going down.

Even then, Moonveil is a powerful weapon for builds involving dexterity and intelligence. The weapon art "Transient Moonlight" hits like a truck and can be used in both PVP and PVE.

The only thing that players should be aware of is that the weapon skill has a massive FP cost, which makes equipping talismans reducing consumption of the same worthwhile.

5) Godskin Peeler

Godskin Peeler, when combined with another twinblade in Elden Ring, can proc bleed almost instantly (Image via Elden Ring)

Godskin Peeler is definitely one of the most powerful dexterity weapons to use in the entire game. In general, twinblades are quite swift and can dish out damage very fast. However, this weapon is on another level.

This weapon can probably proc the bleed status effect faster than any weapon in the game. Apart from that, the arcane scaling on this one is so high that it enhances the damage from bleed status effect even further.

If players decide to powerstance the weapon with another bleed twinblade, then one jumping attack will be enough to proc the status effect on any enemy.

4) Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood pretty much slices through any form of content without breaking a sweat in Elden Ring (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

If players are looking for another hybrid build involving both dexterity and arcane, then Rivers of Blood is definitely one of the best weapons to go for. This weapon has a super-powerful weapon art called "Corpse Piler" that can be used to land consecutive slashing attacks on the enemy while also procing bleed status effect.

This weapon is extremely good for both PVP and PVE and is currently something every player should have.

3) Dragon King's Cragblade

Dragon King's Cragblade is amazing but is accessible only late in Elden Ring (Image via MillGaming/YouTube)

If heavy thrusting swords are something players enjoy a lot, then the Dragon King's Cragblade is a weapon that they will definitely find valuable. It hits like a truck, has very good range, and does extra damage to dragons.

One of the best ways to use it is with a hybrid faith build where the weapon can be heavily buffed using incantations. Once that is done, the damage output scales to a level where it can destroy bosses with only a few hits.

The only problem with this weapon is that it is not accessible easily and can only be obtained very late in the game. Thus, players will not be able to enjoy its full power until they start NG+.

2) Wing of Astel

Wing of Astel is a powerful weapon that can melt through all forms of bosses within Elden Ring (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

Wing of Astel is by far one of the most potent weapons in the entire game. This is mainly because its weapon art "Nebula" is considered one of the best boss slaying tools available to players.

When the weapon art is triggered, players will first land a sweeping strike and leave behind a dark cloud of stars. This cloud then explodes and deals earth-shattering damage.

This weapon turns out to be highly valuable, even when used against someone like Malenia, who is an extremely mobile boss. The only downside is that it is hidden behind Ranni's questline, which cannot be accessed until later in the game.

The weapon also has intelligence scaling alongside dexterity, making investments towards FP a necessity.

1) Bloodhound's Fang

Bloodhound's Fang is the most consistent and easily accessible weapon in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

The last weapon on this list, Bloodhound's Fang, is arguably the best option in this category. It is overall a very powerful weapon that also has bleed status effect as a passive and works wonders throughout the game.

It is important to remember that this weapon might not be the massive boss melting machine-like Wing of Astel or Dragon King's Cragblade. However, the reason why it takes the top spot is because of its consistency.

The weapon can be obtained right at the beginning of Elden Ring. It also does not require a lot of investment and remains viable until the end game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu