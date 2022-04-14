How to obtain the Urumi Whip in Elden Ring

Elden Ring allows players to explore the lands the way they want to and boasts gameplay that fits their playstyle the best. There are a variety of unique weapons in the RPG that players can opt into, and different build paths have a lot of armaments and weapon skills to offer.

One of the most sought-after weapons for players investing points in Dexterity is the Urumi Whip. Many find it to be quite versatile when equipped as a secondary weapon. While the whip can take the primary slot, Elden Ring players feel that it’s best when used as a secondary tool and used situationally.

The Urumi Whip is incredibly versatile for some of its functions, as although it is a whip with a cutting edge, it can also be used as a spear to pierce foes. The weapon comes with both slash and thrust damage and has grown to be a favorite tool for players when clearing out dungeons and other parts of the Lands Between.

While highly sought after, many players find it quite difficult to get their hands on the Urumi Whip. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Urumi Whip in Elden Ring

The Urumi Whip can be found very early on in the game, and players will be able to wield it almost as soon as they drop onto Limgrave and get their hands on Torrent.

The item is present in Caria Manor and is one of the easiest Dex weapons to find.

To obtain the Urumi Whip, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to,

Make their way to Liurnia of the Lakes, and they can do it by either circumnavigating around Stormveil Castle or going through the Castle itself. The former is recommended for those who have not invested too many Runes in leveling their characters. In the latter, players will need to go through two difficult bosses of Margit, the Fell Omen, and Godrick, the Grafted.

After reaching Liurnia of the Lakes, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make their way north to the western landmass of the region till they reach Caria Manor. If players feel confident, they can explore the map and take out all the mobs there. Otherwise, they should rush through till the reach the Manor Upper Level Site of Grace.

They must turn around back down the elevator and head south. Below they will notice a rooftop to the southeast that they can jump onto. After reaching there, they will be required to make their way further south.

Players will eventually reach a body guarded by some hand spiders with rings. These are tough enemies, and it’s advised that players be cautious when approaching them, as they can stagger lock on till death.

The safest way would be to rush in and reach the corpse, which will be a glowing item symbol, and players will be able to loot it by interacting with it and automatically get their hands on the Urumi Whip. They can then run out, escaping the hands.

With a 10 Strength and 19 Dexterity requirement, the Urumi Whips is one of the best Dex scaling weapons in the game, and the scaling can go from C to S when players turn it into a +25 Keen weapon.

Unlike the other whips in Elden Ring, the Urumi is unique because it’s a hybrid between a sword and a whip, giving it a lot more versatility when it comes to dealing with different encounters and areas on the map.

Edited by Srijan Sen