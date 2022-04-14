How to obtain the Staff of the Avatar boasting the Erdtree Slam in Elden Ring

A number of Colossal Weapons in Elden Ring boast a unique set of stats as well as skills for players to experiment with and adapt their playstyle.

Colossal Weapons, as the name suggests, are weapons with some of the highest damage outputs and are capable of taking enemies out in a matter of seconds. These weapons can make quick work of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring when used correctly. However, they are a bit difficult to master and come with a very high Strength requirement.

One such Colossal Weapon is the Staff of the Avatar, which comes with a 34 Strength, 8 Dexterity, and 24 Faith requirement. While the weapon’s basic attacks hit hard and are quite reliable, its weapon skill is what makes it attractive for players who have been investing heavily in both Strength and Faith.

Its Weapon Art, Erdtree Slam, launches the Tarnished in the air and brings the weapon crashing down to the ground ahead, with the resulting fall sending golden shockwaves in all directions. The Erdtree Slam is the most powerful Ground Slam skill in Elden Ring.

Here's how players can get their hands on this highly-coveted Colossal Weapon in the game.

Obtaining the Staff of the Avatar in Elden Ring

The Staff of the Avatar is a bit complicated to find, as the weapon is obtained as a drop from the Erdtree Avatar in the Deeproot Depths. However, to reach the Deeproot Depths itself, there are two ways to go about doing it, and the recommended path is to follow Ranni, the Witch’s questline, for a bit and unlock the Eternal City of Nokron.

By doing so and exploring the area further, players will come across an optional boss area where they will be asked to face two gargoyles. After defeating them, players will be able to make their way to Deeproot Depths.

To obtain the Staff of the Avatar Colossal Weapon, players will first need to:

Begin Ranni’s questline and make their way to Redmane Castle in east Caelid and defeat Starscourge Radahn, who is considered to be one of the hardest optional bosses in the game. After dealing with him, there will be a small cutscene where a star drops from the sky and onto Limgrave.

Players will now need to head to Fort Haight, in front of which they will see a huge hole in the ground where the star fell. After carefully jumping down the elevated chunks of land and platforming into the city for a bit, they will eventually reach Nokron, the Eternal City.

Players will now be required to explore the area as completing Nokron is integral to finishing Ranni’s questline. Here, players will need to make their way to the Valiant Gargoyle duo boss fight, which is past the area where they need to drop down on the ledge and go through two Crucible Knights to reach.

The Valiant Gargoyle boss fight can be rather difficult to manage based on the type of build that the player is going for. However, a strong summon can come in handy here, and things are also made easier as the second gargoyle only spawns when the first one reaches 50% HP.

After beating the bosses, players will find a coffin in the waterfall ahead. On interacting with it, they will be automatically transported to the Deeproot Depth, as well as the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace. The Erdtree Avatar will be present near this Grace point and defeating it will reward the Elden Ring Tarnished with the Staff of the Avatar.

The alternate and very complicated way to reach Deeproot Depths will be through the Frenzied Flame Prosecutions area, which is the final location of Hyetta’s questline. The item is very difficult to reach from here and is not recommended at all.

