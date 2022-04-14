How to obtain the Swarm of Flies Incantation that does massive Blood Loss damage in Elden Ring

Spells, incantations, and weapon variety in Elden Ring offer players a lot of versatility and keep changing their gameplay around to match the situation at hand as they explore the Lands Between.

Faith and Arcane-based builds are quite popular in the game, and the community has been having a good deal of fun playing around with some of the incantations that the RPG has to offer.

One such incantation that players are falling in love with is the Swarm of Flies, which facilitates Blood Loss buildup on enemies, triggering the effect when the bar fills and dealing a massive amount of damage. Bleed or Blood Loss is one of the more useful mechanics in Elden Ring, which oftentimes, along with Frost, makes some of the difficult encounters significantly easier.

However, while the Swarm of Flies is quite coveted by those who are putting Runes in Faith and Arcane, the incantation itself is a bit hard to come by, and many community members seem to be having a rough time getting their hands on it.

Hopefully, today’s guide will make the search a lot easier and help those who are still struggling to obtain it.

Obtaining the Swarm of Flies in Elden Ring

Unfortunately for Blood Loss enthusiasts, the Swarm of Flies incantation is not something they will be able to come across early in the game. The item is locked away behind progression, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to finish a good deal of the narrative before they can get their hands on it.

The Swarm of Flies is present in the Mountaintop of the Giants, a high-level area, and grants access to those reaching the end game of Elden Ring.

Hence, to be able to get their hands on the incantaion, players must:

Gain access to the Mountaintop of the Giants, which can only be done once players have been able to piece together the two haves of the Haligtree Secret medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Rold. While the left half of the medallion is something that players will come across easily, for the right, they must make their way back to Liurnia of the Lakes and get it from the NPC, who will be hiding disguised as a barrel.

Moreover, piecing together the two halves of the medallion will not be the only requisite to access the high-level area. Players will also be required to defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord, and Morgott, The Omen King in Leyndell, the Royal Capital. These two fights can be rather challenging to overcome based on the player’s build. Hence players might need some practice and multiple tries to beat them.

After reaching the Mountaintop of the Giants, the Elden Ring Tarnished must now make their way to the Mohgwyn Palace region, which might be a bit complicated to get to. However, if players are completing Varre’s quest, then they will be able to reach it easily.

On following his questline, players will eventually get their hands on the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which will teleport them to the area when they interact with the Waygate Teleporter present in the Yelough Anix Ruins in the Consecrated Snowfield.

Once there, players will be required to find a cave on the northeast edge of the blood swam. There they will find the entrance that will lead them deeper into the dungeon. Once inside, they will soon come upon corpse, who will have a glowing item drop symbol on interacting with, which will automatically reward the Elden Ring Tarnished with the Swarm of Flies.

The Swarm of Flies is the perfect spell for those who are going for a more Blood Loss-oriented build in Elden Ring. The incantation, which can be cast while in motion, releases a swarm of bloodflies before the player, which seeks to attack the enemy.

The swarm deals damage and builds up the Blood Loss meter incredibly fast, chunking enemies out in a matter of seconds.

Additionally, there is the White Mask helm in the area as well, which increases attack power by 10 percent when blood loss is inflicted.

