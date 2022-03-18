Where to find the Swarm of Flies incantation in Elden Ring

The Swarm of Flies incantation in Elden Ring is one of many offensive spells that players can learn.

Like the majority of incantations found throughout the Lands Between, the Swarm of Flies incantation can be found in the game's world. This means that players do not have to purchase it or defeat an enemy to obtain it.

However, to get their hands on the Swarm of Flies incantation, players will need to locate the Mohgwyn Palace. This is a secret area underneath the Caelid region with a corpse on the east wall that holds the spell.

How to get the Swarm of Flies incantation in Elden Ring

Interestingly, there are two ways to reach Mohgwyn Palace, both of which require some work to get to and obviously, quite some traveling. Currently, reaching the secret area under Caelid is the only way to acquire the Swarm of Flies incantation.

Follow the cliffs to find Swarm of Flies (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

The methods to get to Mohgwyn Palace are:

Use the teleporter to the northwest of the Yelough Anix Ruins in the Consecrated Snowfield

Use the Pureblood Knight's Medal given by White-Faced Varré after the completion of his questline

When players have finally reached the Mohgwyn Palace area, they can find a map by looting a corpse in the stairwell leading to the palace. This can be found just past some hostile Albinaurics that summon giant skeletons to attack.

Having that map will make it easier to find the location of the Swarm of Flies incantation. Players must note that the corpse holding the incantation is also guarded by Albinaurics.

To find the spell:

Go east of where the map was found or north of the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace

Continue to the blood marsh of Mohgwyn Palace

Follow the cliffside to the right and find a cave

Go past that cave by continuing to follow the cliffs

Enter the second cave that appears

Defeat the Albinaurics and go to the back of the cave

Loot the corpse there to receive Swarm of Flies

Once players have it, they can now use this Elden Ring incantation, which releases a swarm of bloodflies that attack enemies to deal damage and build up blood loss. It costs 24 Stamina and 14 Faith Points, and requires players to have at least 11 Faith and 16 Arcane to use.

Edited by Atul S