How to find the Flame of the Fell God incantation in Elden Ring

Players can approach combat in Elden Ring in many different ways. Of course, they can use weapons and magic to deal damage to their foes. However, there are also incantations. Incantations can help provide players with beneficial effects or deal damage to their opponents. Flame of the Fell God causes the player to shoot a large fireball. Here is how players can get it.

Obtaining the Flame of the Fell God incantation in Elden Ring

When players use Flame of the Fell God, they can summon a very large fireball to deal damage. The description of the incantation states that it summons a raging fireball to set the area ablaze. The fireball moves very slowly, and when it explodes, it sets anything in the radius on fire to cause massive damage. It can also knock back enemies, which can help with bosses.

How players can get their hands on the incantation

For players to gain access to the Flame of the Fell God incantation, they will need to do a bit of traveling. First, players must travel to Liurnia of the Lakes. They can get there by way of Stormveil Castle. However, both bosses must be defeated. This can be skipped by jumping down off the broken bridge and heading down the path tucked away into the cliffs on the side of the mountain.

Entering the Malefactor's Evergaol

Players should defeat the boss located inside of Malefactor's Evergaol, Adan, Thief of Fire to claim the incantation Flame of the Fell God (Image via Elden Ring)

Upon reaching Liurnia of the Lakes, players must head northwest to reach Malefactor's Evergaol. After reaching the location, players should defeat the boss Adan, Thief of Fire. They must dodge the fire spells and follow up with attacks. Adan can be stunned by being struck with a heavy weapon. Dodge the attacks and follow up when there is an opening to fell this enemy.

Claiming the Flame of the Fell God incantation in Elden Ring

Players will notice that when they are fighting Adan, Thief of Fire, Adan is using the Flame of the Fell God against them. Once Adan is defeated, players will be able to pick up the incantation. This incantation requires 41 Faith to learn and costs 20 FP to use. However, players will find this immensely useful for causing damage to large groups of enemies or even hitting bosses to knock them back.

Edited by Shaheen Banu