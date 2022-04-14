How to obtain the Stonebarb Cracked Tear, which boosts Posture damage in Elden Ring

When mixed into the Flask of Wondrous Physick, Crystal Tears provide various buffs and effects that Elden Ring players will be able to utilize to make exploration and difficult encounters in the Lands Between much more manageable.

The consumable item is a unique mechanic that FromSoftware has introduced in their title. It offers players several options to tailor-make the contents on the flask to fit any situation.

One of the most sought-after Crytal Tears in the game is the Stonebarb Cracked Tear, which, when consumed, provides the Tarnished with a significant damage buff to enemy Posture and to their Stamina if they are blocking with a shield.

It is an incredibly potent Tear and comes in handy in various situations, as upon breaking any guard or stance, it leaves them vulnerable to a critical attack.

However, the Stonebarb Cracked Tear is not something that Elden Ring players are finding easy to come across, and many have completed their first playthrough without coming across it. Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are still struggling to obtain the item in the game.

Obtaining the Stonebarb Cracked Tear in Elden Ring

While the Stonebarbed Cracked Tear is something that players can come across very early in the game, it’s not advised that the Tarnished go about scouring the Lands Between for it. This is because the Crystal Tear is a drop item and can only be obtained after players beat a difficult field boss in north Caelid.

The enemy in question is the Putrid Avatar, who can be found in the second minor Erdtree of Caelid, and is one of the more challenging field bosses to deal with in Elden Ring.

To get their hands on the Stonebarb Crystal Tear, the Tarnished must:

Head over to Caelid’s northern side, which can be done primarily in three different ways. The easiest way would be to head northeast in Limgrave till they reach the Smoldering Church. From there, continuing further northeast, they will eventually come across Caelem Ruins and then Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace. This is where they effectively reach the north portion of the area.

The second way is to take the wind jump from the vortex which is present near the Church of the Plague. This area can be accessed from the south of Caelid, but players are advised that they seek the Site of grace as soon as they take the jump as that area is littered with dragons.

The third way is to take the teleporter present in the lake near the Third Church of marika, which will directly transport them to the Beastial Sanctum. From there, players should just travel southwards past a gargoyle and a dragon boss on a bridge to reach the Putrid Avatar.

The second Erdtree of Caelid will be present towards the Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace along the right forked road, which starts from the Dragonbarrow Fork Site of Grace. From the Beastial Sanctum, it will be directed towards the south.

The Putrid Avatar will be the field boss near the Erdtree, and it can be a difficult fight based on the player’s particular build and the number of Runes they have invested in leveling up. The boss hits hard and can one-shot the Tarnished if they are not careful. Upon defeating it, players will be automatically rewarded with the Stonebarb Cracked Tear and the Opaline Hardtear.

When it comes to taking out some of the more elite enemies and bosses, the Stonebarbed Cracked Tear is one of the more useful Crystal Tears in Elden Ring. It provides a straight-up 30% damage boost to both Posture and Stamina (for enemies who are blocking), making it significantly easier to break their stance and leave them open for a critical attack.

However, it only lasts for 30 seconds, and players are advised to use the tear wisely and only when the situation calls for it.

