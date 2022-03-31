Top 5 Crystal Tears in Elden Ring and where to find them

Crystal Tears are unique items in Elden Ring that basically provide a small buff to the player for a short duration. They can be used through the brand new flask system that was introduced to the game, called Wondrous Physick.

This Wondrous Physick can be prepared by mixing two different Crystal Tears and can only be used once during a fight. It refills every time the player rests at a site of grace. Two different Crystal Tears with different abilities mixed together will offer two buffs at the same time.

Either way, despite that one-time usage, Crystal Tears and this whole idea of Wondrous Physick is sort of game changing and it provides a new way of playing a souls game. The buffs obtained at times are instrumental in certain fights as well as build-crafting and form an integral part of the inventory in Elden Ring.

These Crystal Tears, however, need to be hunted for throughout the game as they are scattered all across the map. Therefore, having some knowledge about the best ones to obtain and their location will go a long way in making life a bit easier.

Every Crystal Tear that players should consider hunting within Elden Ring

1) Greeburst Crystal Tear

Greenburst crystal tear is quite good for players running dex builds in Elden Ring (Image via FP Good Game/YouTube)

This is a Crystal Tear that will come extremely handy for players who are running a dexterity-based build within the game. This is because, in all those builds, stamina plays a huge role when it comes to dealing damage to an enemy.

This particular Crystal Tear basically helps to boost stamina recovery speed, making sure that players are able to continue moving, dodging and hitting enemies consistently. The buff obtained from this crystal tear lasts for three minutes.

Location: Obtained from an Erdtree Avatar near a Minor Erdtree in Caelid.

2) Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear

Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear makes fights against sorcerers very easy (Image via Martin Bach/YouTube)

This is a powerful Crystal Tear that can be used quite effectively against enemies that love spamming magic damage. This is because when used, Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear basically converts the incoming magic damage to HP for around 15 seconds.

It will be extremely potent in a boss fight such as the one against Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. It will also be quite good in PVP, where players love to use magic spells that can one-shot their enemies.

However, it is crucial to remember that this does not work against physical damage or curses.

Location: Obtained from Mountaintops of the Giants.

3) Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear boosts spell damage quite massively (Image via x LunarGaming/YouTube)

This Crystal Tear is a must-have for any sorcerer within Elden Ring. The Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear helps to boost the damage output of all spells for around 3 minutes within the game.

The damage buff from the Crystal Tear is quite substantial, as it boosts all spells by 20% in PvE and around 15% in PvP. Ideally, this Cracked Tear along with the one mentioned next on the list forms the basis of a one-shot nuke build that can obliterate all bosses within the game.

Location: Obtained from an Erdtree Avatar near a Minor Erdtree in Liurnia of the Lakes

4) Cerulean Hidden Tear

Cerulean Hidden Tear is a fundamental component of the infinite FP build (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

This is by far the most powerful Crystal Tear that players can obtain in the game. This crystal tear ensures that FP consumption for all magic spells in the game is reduced to 0 for 15 seconds.

This works not just for small spells, but for powerful spells like Comet Azur as well. This particular Crystal Tear, when combined with Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear in a wondrous physick flask, provides players with a build that can be considered an easy-mode for Elden Ring.

The only problem that players might face is that, if the boss has a second phase, then they need to decide on when to use this as a Wondrous Physick flask can be used only once during a fight.

Location: Obtained from the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in Mt. Gelmir.

5) Purifying Crystal Tear

Purifying Crystal Tear is a vital component against Mohg, Lord of Blood (Image via Elden Ring)

This particular Crystal Tear might not be as powerful as the previous entrants on the list, but it plays a very crucial role, especially against the Mohg, Lord of Blood boss fight.

This Crystal Tear helps negate Mohg's curse attack and makes the fight several times easier. While many might feel that it is pointless wasting time on the same just for a fight, it is important to consider that the curse from Mohg has the potential to one-shot a player in Elden Ring.

So this Crystal Tear is sort of a necessity, unless players want to remain stuck in the same fight for several days.

Location: Obtained from Eleonora Bloody Finger, Second church of Marika.

Note: This article represents the author's views and the items are not in any particular order of ranking.

