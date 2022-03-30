×
With the Elden Counter mod, Skyrim Modder brings Elden Ring combat to the Bethesda RPG

Elden Counter transforms Skyrim's combat to be on par with FromSoftware's 2022 masterpiece (Image via FromSoftware)
Manodeep Mukherjee
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 30, 2022 10:00 PM IST
With every video game released, chances are Skyrim modders are incorporating some aspects of the new title into the Bethesda RPG. Elden Ring is no exception, especially considering its release's impact in 2022.

The combat of FromSoftware's games has always stood out among contemporary titles. While many gamers have found it a bit too difficult to get into, mastering the combat system has always been rewarding, second to none.

"Elden Counter" Perform a guard counter attack against your enemy shortly after blocking their attack #EldenRing style for #SkyrimSE 2nex.us/XInU50Iu0o9 https://t.co/ccXsuEJ9X6

Although Skyrim is a combat-based open-world RPG at heart, even the most devout Bethesda fans acknowledge that the vanilla combat system of the game is too basic and MMO-like. Of late, especially since 2020, the Skyrim modding community has luckily been the recipient of multiple revolutionary animations and combat mods.

Mods like SkySA, ABR (Attack Behavior Revamp), DAR (Dynamic Animation Replacer) and TDM (True Directional Movement) have created the foundational work for elevating Skyrim’s combat to be at par with any modern-day AAA titles.

Elden Counter is the newest addition, having borrowed from Elden Ring a few of the combat mechanics like counterattacks and guard counters. Paired with the right mod for blocking, it pushes Skyrim's gameplay to the next level.

The Elden Counter mod brings Elden Ring’s guard counter and counterattack mechanics to Skyrim

Elden Counter’s author dTry has been a prominent face in the Skyrim modding community, previously releasing mods like Shield Of Stamina - Blocking Redux and Stop On Slash - HitStop Redux.

The mechanics added by this mod are:

  • A counterattack can be performed immediately after blocking an enemy attack.
  • Guard counters make it easy to break an enemy's stance.
  • Press the Heavy Attack button right after blocking a hit to perform a Guard Counter. A unique sound cue indicates the execution of a Guard Counter.

Notably, Elden Counter avoids the pitfalls of many combat mods - script lag. Many combat mods fall prey to the old Papyrus Script Engine of Skyrim, which hampers the snappiness of combat.

dTry has worked magic in avoiding the script lag issue by incorporating his framework, Payload Interpreter, with the Elden Counter mod. This bypasses the Papyrus Script Engine and makes the whole experience extremely tactile.

The mod features custom counter animation for every single vanilla weapon type, making them incredibly satisfying to pull off. On top of that, it also comes with custom VFX and SFX.

Elden Counter is available on Nexusmods.

Elden Counter pairs exceptionally well with Shield of Stamina - Blocking Redux

Various popular blocking mods like Hellblade - Timed Block, TUDM (The Ultimate Dodge Mod), etc., already adorn the modlist of most Skyrim mod users. However, nothing pairs as well with Elden Counter as Shield of Stamina, which is another mod created by dTry.

Shield of Stamina makes blocking every hit consume a bit of stamina, and as the stamina bar is depleted, blocking affects health points. Unlike other block mods, Shield of Stamina makes good use of the vanilla Block skill tree in Skyrim.

Shield of Stamina - Blocking Redux is available on Nexusmods.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
