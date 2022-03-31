"Why is PETA better at the game than I am?": Community reacts to the organization's hilarious clip on Elden Ring

Elden Ring, the most anticipated game in the past two years, was released in late February, and the reception surrounding the title has been wholeheartedly positive. Barring some minor hiccups, the game has received acclaim and praise from both critics and players alike.

The popularity of the game has been so much that even PETA has released a video revolving around the title, and the community is loving it.

PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is an animal rights organization that strives to create a better and safer world for animals. From the sound of it, they do not seem to resonate with the forsaken Lands Between or the Tarnished that the players embody.

Yet, their quirky clip has managed to capture the players' attention in a fun way.

PETA teaches players the top five things to do in Elden Ring

The video is titled, like any other guide one will find, "Top 5 Things You Should Do in Elden Ring." Unlike other guides, PETA does not show players how to make their lives easier in FromSoft's latest world (for which Sportskeeda has a lot to offer), but they are rather making humorous commentary on the wildlife players find in the gameworld.

Anyone who has spent time even just exploring Limgrave, the first section of the world, will notice that there are a number of wild creatures that are out in the open. Regrettably, most of them are driven by a constant need to kill the player.

PETA's one-minute short clip humorously lays down five tips that players must follow in-game:

Take your dogs for a lovely walk around the lake - The video shows the Limgrave Terrier that is anything but friendly.

Persuade mercenaries not to exploit horses - As one Redditor mentioned, they did not even know enemies could be parried off horseback.

Observe wildlife from a safe and respectful distance - Given that the clip features the rune bear scratching a tree, any player will gladly keep a respectful distance.

Check out an animal sanctuary. Just remember, if a "sanctuary" offers hands-on experiences, it's not legit - Wolf packs provide a violent hands-on experience in Elden Ring.

Spend a peaceful moment with amazing animals.

The video ends with the Giant Lobster absolutely butchering the player as the clip advises that "the animals in the Lands Between deserve your respect." The community's reaction to the video has been largely positive.

Some Redditors noted the irony that PETA's video is about animals, "where 70% of them will maul" the player to death. Another person lamented that the clip did not show the gentle turtle pope, one of the most popular NPCs in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring has quickly managed to become one of the highest-rated games of all time, with players evermore finding new secrets in the world of Lands Between. With colorful, unique enemies to contend with and an open world that is both challenging and inviting, players will surely enjoy this game for a long time.

Edited by R. Elahi