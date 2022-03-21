How to obtain the Ring of Oath/Dark Moon Ring to complete Ranni’s questline in Elden Ring

When it comes to progressing the side quests of a particular NPC, Elden Ring does not really hold the player’s hands in telling them what needs to be done next. The RPG provides great emphasis on exploration, and players will need to scavenge everything they come across in the Lands Between to piece together what is required to finish the NPC quest.

One of the most important, and also perhaps the most complicated, questline is the one given by Ranni, the Witch. To complete her story, the Tarnished will need to get their hands on the Ring of Oath, also known as the Dark Moon Ring, which Elden Ring community members are finding to be a relatively hard thing to accomplish.

Many don’t know where to find the ring or how to use it to close out Ranni’s quest and get themselves the Moonveil Sword as a reward. There are a fair number of steps involved in obtaining the item, and it’s not something that can be done early on in the game, as players will need to at least reach Nokron, the Eternal City, to obtain it.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help out those who are still struggling to get their hands on the item.

Obtaining the Ring of Oath/ Dark Moon Ring in Elden Ring

The Dark Moon Ring is a key item that players will require to finish Ranni, the Witch's quest in Elden Ring. But players will be able to get it only after they have unlocked Nokron, the Eternal City, and have progressed quite a bit into her questline.

Hence, to obtain the item and complete her quest, the Tarnished will be required to:

Unlock Nokron by defeating Radhan, who is the main boss in Caelid. After defeating the Starscourge, there will be a small cutscene that will show a gigantic star falling towards Limgrave. That star will be creating a crater, which will allow players access to the Eternal City of Nokron.

While completing Nokron payers will eventually acquire the Fingerslayer Blade, which they will need to present to Ranni. After doing so, they will be able to access the portal present at the top of Renna’s Rise, which will transport them to Ainsel River Main. There they will find a miniature Ranni Doll near the Site of Grace, who will eventually ask them to kill the baleful Shadow.

The Elden Ring Tarnished will find the Baleful Shadow in Nokstella towards the south of the Waterfall basin Site of Grace. Players will just need to follow the main river till they reach an elevator towards the south side. The contraption will lead them to a long tunnel that ends at the red room, where the baleful Shadow will be waiting for them.

Depending on the levels they put in their character, and the type of build that they are going for, the Baleful Shadow can indeed pose to be a challenge. However, the fight can be made significantly easier with frost attacks as the boss is weak to freeze and is also susceptible to backstabs.

Upon defeating the boss, players will be automatically rewarded with the Discarded Palace Key. They will then need to travel to the Academy of Raya Lucaria, to the boss fight room where they encountered Renala. There will be a locked chest just behind her that only the Discarded palace key will be able to open, upon doing which they will obtain the Dark Moon Ring.

However, before players dash off to complete Ranni’s quest after getting the ring, they will first need to use it to unlock the sealed door near the Grand Cloister Site of Grace, which is guarded by a boss. It is only beyond this that the Elden Ring Tarnished will get to meet Ranni again in a hidden location.

