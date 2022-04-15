"What an absolute legend": Elden Ring community reacts to 'Let me solo her,' an enigmatic summon who helps defeat Malenia

The Elden Ring community is filled with people trying to help each other clear some of the most difficult content in the game. However, it rarely occurs that a hero rises to become a mythical god in the community.

Such is the case with a player named "Let me solo her," who has been helping other helpless-tarnished defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella, the hardest boss in the game. The community has been singing praises for the same across the board.

"Still thinking about let me solo her. What an absolute legend"

Such is the impact of this enigmatic player that Elden Ring community has started to mythicize Let me solo her. This has probably never happened in a Soulsborne game to date.

Let me solo her has been showcasing their mastery over Elden Ring by defeating Malenia single-handedly

Let me solo her has become a small-scale legend in the community. They are a dark knight-type character everyone calls upon when all hope seems lost. However, there is no doubt that this player is highly skilled.

Whenever he is summoned, Malenia can be considered as good as dead. His skills and technique are unmatched as he wears no armor but a jar on his head. He only holds two katanas in his hand while demolishing the one boss that many consider the hardest that FromSoftware has ever created.

The name, Let me solo her, first started to pick up steam when Reddit user "KleinTsuboiOW" made a post saying that they operate under the alias above and is open to helping anyone who needs assistance. Players received help from the character earlier, but this name blew up in the community after this post.

Since then, players who are getting stuck at Malenia are simply summoning this player and watching in awe as the boss they have been dying to gets taken down seamlessly. To get hold of this player, others need to log in to the game somewhere around 7:00-9:00 EST.

Finally, it should be mentioned that Malenia is an extremely tough boss. She has two different phases. She uses scarlet rot and heals whenever she deals damage. Therefore, beating her requires flawless movement and knowledge about timing windows.

It is safe to say that Let me solo has mastered every aspect of it and thus deserves the praise and rewards that they are currently getting from the Elden Ring playerbase.

