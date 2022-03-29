Top 5 skills and spells in Elden Ring to proc Bleed status effect and where to find them

The Bleed status effect is arguably one of the most powerful buffs in Elden Ring to deal with both bosses as well as normal enemies. In fact, it is so highly overtuned that over 90% of the meta builds in the game involve the Bleed status effect in one way or another.

The easiest way to proc this status effect is through weapons that already have it as a passive, like the Uchigatana. However, a few powerful incantations and weapon skills can also proc this effect quite optimally.

It is important to remember that casting these skills/incantations requires FP. Therefore, it is recommended that players put a few points in intelligence to ensure multiple casts within the same fight.

Apart from that, the effectiveness of Bleed scales through arcane. Therefore, leveling up that stat is also important to ensure maximum damage.

Every Bleed status effect skill/spell that players need to chase in Elden Ring

Y'all ever just do so much damage you skip an end game boss's phase 2? If there was ever a question of wether or not bleed status effect is broken in Elden ringY'all ever just do so much damage you skip an end game boss's phase 2? If there was ever a question of wether or not bleed status effect is broken in Elden ring 😂Y'all ever just do so much damage you skip an end game boss's phase 2? https://t.co/oRbCOQ9SDs

Before proceeding with the list, it is vital to mention that a weapon passive is different from a weapon skill. Passive is something that procs simply while doing normal attacks and does not require any FP.

For instance, normally attacking an enemy with Uchigatana will proc Bleed. However, weapon skills are something that require FP to be used.

1. Blood Blade

Reduvia's Blood Blade skill requires very little FP to cast (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a weapon skill that can be found in the extremely popular weapon Reduvia. This skill allows players to shoot small red arcs toward an enemy at the cost of FP. However, when these arcs hit, they can proc Bleed status effect extremely fast.

Using this skill only costs 3 FP, which makes spamming it quite easy even for players who do not invest in raising their FP (mana) pool. Finally, players who do not like using Reduvia need not worry as this skill can also be obtained as an Ash of War as well.

Location: Dropped by a Teardrop Scarab on the northeast of Erdtree-Gazing Hill in Altus Plateau, Special skill of the Reduvia weapon

2. Bloody Slash

Bloody Slash may have been nerfed, but it is still an extremely powerful spell for Bleed status builds (Image via Elden Ring)

This particular weapon skill can be obtained in the form of an Ash of War. Before the nerf in patch 1.03, Bloody Slash was the strongest skill to proc Bleed status effect.

Even after the nerf, it can melt bosses, though not as quickly as before. When used, players will release a powerful slashing attack imbued with blood at the cost of FP and a portion of the player's health bar.

However, once it hits an enemy, it not only does a lot of damage it also helps trigger the bleed status effect. Therefore, it is by far one of the best for any form of build involving Bleed.

Location: Obtained after defeating the Beast Crest Heater Knight in Fort Haight

3. Bloodboon

Bloodboon in Elden Ring allows players to splatter blood and deal lots of damage (Image via Pauls Gaming Live/Youtube)

If players are looking for a powerful incantation for the Bleed status effect, the Bloodboon is a good one to have. When used, players will basically splatter blood in a small area in front of them and deal damage to enemies.

The incantation does not end here as the splattered blood remains on the ground and continues to deal burn damage which can also trigger the Bleed status effect. It is extremely good at crowd control, though the casting time can be a bit problematic.

Location: Obtained from Roundtable Hold after defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood

4. Bloodflame Blade

Bloodflame Blade enchants a weapon with the bloodflame skill in Elden Ring (Image via Ventus SGN/Youtube)

Bloodflame Blade is perhaps one of the most powerful spells available to Elden Ring players. This incantation enchants a weapon with bloodflame and makes it capable of causing Bleed damage.

It can be used on any weapon, but to ensure that the Bleed status effect procs effectively, it is best to use it on a weapon that has the same as an in-built passive. In other words, it is better to use it on a weapon such as the Uchigatana or Bloodhound's Fang.

Location: Obtained from a Teardrop Scarab to the north-west of the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes

5. Seppuku

Seppuku in Elden Ring stains a weapon with blood to enable it for the Bleed status effect (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

Seppuku is a weapon skill that can be obtained in the form of an Ash of War. The task it performs is not very different from others, though it is impossible to ignore the buffs it provides.

Seppuku allows players to stab their weapon into themselves and imbue it with blood. This not only helps the weapon proc Bleed status effect very easily, but it also increases the raw attack power of the same. In a nutshell, it helps increase a player's damage output significantly.

Location: Obtained near the Freezing Lake Site of Grace

