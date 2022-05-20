Apex Legends' Lifeline pick rate drops to historic low in Season 13

Lifeline has become relatively unused in Apex Legends after being one of the most important characters to have in a trio.

The character's skillset is based around healing. However, after a handful of changes to her and the rest of the game's cast, it seems like Lifeline is going to be left in the dust.

Statistics show that Lifeline, real name Ajay Che, is being picked less than she ever has in Apex Legends. It truly is a historic low for one of the battle royale's fan-favorites.

Lifeline is barely being picked in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is currently in Season 13. There have been multiple Legends added to the game, all with their own special abilities and purpose. These new additions have knocked some Legends out of the spotlight.

By no means is Lifeline the least picked Legend overall, but the meta is seeing her fall lower and lower down the totem pole. This has been noted by Apex Legends Status, a site that delivers all sorts of statistics about the game.

A look at the current Lifeline pickrates per rank (Image via ApexLegendsStatus.Com)

Though it is not official data, it is computed from players in their database and that reaches into the millions.

According to their website, not a single player in the Diamond II, Diamond I, and Master rank is picking Lifeline. In addition to that, Lifeline is seeing an overall pickrate of just 3.9%.

This graph shows the decline of Lifeline's pickrate (Image via ApexLegendsStatus.Com)

This is a huge drop from her peak days at the start Apex Legends' life. Players would have to go all the way back to the middle of Season 9 to see her last highest pickrate of 9.6%. Since then, there has been nothing but a decline.

What are the changes that affected Lifeline?

Newcastle has made Lifeline all but obsolete (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

As battle royales evolve, so do the rosters and abilities of their characters. Not everything that affected Lifeline was a result of a direct change to her, but some other nerfs and buffs set up different Legends for better success.

It has already been confirmed that no Lifeline changes are coming in Season 13, so she will not climb back up in the pickrate conversation. It seems like it is just going to get worse.

Her Care Packages no longer provide Level 4 items. Her heal drone is easily destroyed. There are no revive shields for the drone. And now Newcastle does what she did, only ten times better.

Newcastle can remotely revive both teammates at the same time. He has the ability to drag downed allies and revive them with a shield. He is the way to go when it comes to a medic character in the battle royale, leaving Lifeline abandoned.

