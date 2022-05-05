Top 5 characters to play in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is on the verge of having 21 playable Legends once Season 13 gets released. Every Legend has their own gimmick, class, and unique abilities. While Respawn Entertainment generally does well at keeping each character balanced, some will obviously outshine others.

That’s not to say that players can’t be top-tier with a Legend that’s typically seen as B or even C-tier as skill is most definitely a huge factor.

That doesn’t stop some characters from being good, at least right out of the gate. So, here are the top five characters to play in Apex Legends.

Top 5 Legends like Bloodhound and Lifeline that Apex Legends players should try out

5) Bloodhound - Recon

Bloodhound is, unanimously, a fantastic Legend and an ideal pick for any Apex Legends team compositiom. They’re still strong, even into Season 12, and it’s largely to do with Bloodhound’s kit. Not only that, they also excel at being the best Legend for new players to pick up right out of the gate.

What makes Bloodhound so good in Apex Legends is their ability to find clues left behind by enemy players, like slide marks or when someone reloads. This is great for pinging. When playing offensively, their kit is equally good for tracking and hunting enemy players.

4) Valkyrie - Recon

Valkyrie is a versatile character in Apex Legends and has earned a spot on this list. Her kit allows for players to take on the role of a team leader, go for aggressive and defensive playstyles, and play support as well. This is all thanks to her jetpack.

Players can fly into the sky to reach high places or use a quick burst to scout enemies. Most importantly, she can launch a swarm of missiles that can damage and stun enemies, allowing for allies to clean up. Valkyrie’s Skyward Dive acts as a second redeployment, which is great for repositioning or escaping the circle.

3) Lifeline - Support

For players wanting to fit a more supportive role in Apex Legends, they should look no further than Lifeline. Her kit is simply full of goodies that a team can quickly benefit from, despite having received a nerf in season 9. This is because Lifeline can heal players with her drone, in addition to her innate ability that can revive not one, but two allies at the same time.

The significance of that is teams being composed of only three players. As Lifeline, players could potentially bring their team back from the brink of destruction. Also, she can drop a care package with high-quality defensive items like Evo Shields and Shield Cells.

2) Caustic - Defensive

Similar to Wraith, Caustic is a devastating force in the right hands in Apex Legends. His poisonous gas is harmful, though only when it’s been deployed correctly. Caustic needs a good team composition if players hope to make the most out of him.

But when Caustic’s Nox Gas Trap and Nox Gas Grenade are used properly, it can act as a sort of funneling tool. The enemy team then has to either retreat or take unnecessary damage trying to destroy his poisonous traps.

1) Wraith - Offensive

Wraith is absolutely S-Tier material in Apex Legends, there’s no doubt about that. If players are ever up against an enemy Wraith, a good Wraith user will probably already be behind your team in an attempt to cripple and flank. In the right hands, Wraith has the potential to make big plays.

However, the key words there are ‘a good Wraith.’ Wraith’s main ability, ‘Into the Void,’ is easy to understand and quite useful, but it’s tough to master. It’s all about getting to the minds of players, and a new Apex Legend player simply won’t excel, which will quickly turn into a loss.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan