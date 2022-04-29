EA gets called out for Apex Legends LAN, quality of PCs and COVID protocols under fire

This year's Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) seems to be off to a bad start even before it has begun.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is under fire for their last-minute decision towards the upcoming LAN. This is the first in-person LAN for the battle-royale game since 2019 due to COVID-19 complications, and participants are already not satisfied with the state of the comeback.

Participants react to the sudden changes towards the Apex Legends LAN

Many participants took to Twitter to voice their concerns and displeasure about the ongoing situation revolving the Apex Legends LAN. The video game company has allegedly cut back on the costs that matter, and will be providing players with low-spec PCs rather than the best-of-the-best graphic cards and processors that were originally promised.

Most competitive players run their scrims on top-quality PCs, so the sudden change from their home setups to the downgrades EA has to offer might not bring the ideal results.

TSMFTX ImperialHal @ImperialHal Last second switch back to shit PCs let’s gooooo I’m glad I’m playing at a bootcamp that has max specs but not a million dollar LAN!!! Last second switch back to shit PCs let’s gooooo I’m glad I’m playing at a bootcamp that has max specs but not a million dollar LAN!!!

Pontus Bengtsson 🏌🏼‍♂️ @chefPontus



Big L twitter.com/chefPontus/sta… Pontus Bengtsson 🏌🏼‍♂️ @chefPontus We’re all gonna have 3080’s and 11th gen i7 for the playoffs. Thanks #ALGS administration for making this happen! We’re all gonna have 3080’s and 11th gen i7 for the playoffs. Thanks #ALGS administration for making this happen! 💚 This announcement just got reverted and we’re back to the original low spec PC’s to celebrate the first Apex LAN in 2,5 years. Sad and frustrating that all players will be limited on showing off their hard work they’ve put up over the past 2 years of #ALGS competition.Big L This announcement just got reverted and we’re back to the original low spec PC’s to celebrate the first Apex LAN in 2,5 years. Sad and frustrating that all players will be limited on showing off their hard work they’ve put up over the past 2 years of #ALGS competition. Big L👎 twitter.com/chefPontus/sta…

One member also brought attention to the fact that media access has been permanently blocked off, meaning none of the teams are allowed media coverage during the event. Despite the grand cash prize pool for the LAN, it does not seem that participants are amused with the quality of the 'grand' LAN itself.

TSM DUNC ✈️ #ALGS 🇸🇪 @followdunc



But get to watch the event from the Monster Lounge



Great content incoming No media access allowed at the event. For any teamBut get to watch the event from the Monster LoungeGreat content incoming No media access allowed at the event. For any team 👍👍But get to watch the event from the Monster Lounge 👍👍Great content incoming 👍👍

The most controversial element of the LAN rules was the fact that even if a participant were to test negative for COVID-19, they were still not allowed to participate.

This has infuriated both participants and viewers alike, as it should be noted that most other LANs for other games would still allow team members to participate if they were at least cleared for COVID-19.

C9 Zach @zachmazer Just found out I’m in the thick of it and I feel a lot better than I did last night. Hot showers and shit just trying to reset my body so I could play finals day… But I just found out even if I test negative and am following the rules I still cannot play. Very strange very sad Just found out I’m in the thick of it and I feel a lot better than I did last night. Hot showers and shit just trying to reset my body so I could play finals day… But I just found out even if I test negative and am following the rules I still cannot play. Very strange very sad

Those witnessing the Apex Legends LAN also had their own opinions to share, and it didn't seem like their expectations were going to be very high for the looming event.

Many feel that it may have been better to postpone the event overall given the current conditions of the tournament, since players aren't really going to benefit from the poor circumstances anyway.

RGN Deputy @The_DeputyTV What are the chances ALGS broadcast for LAN does not implement the command center? I’d be absolutely livid, but not surprised tbh What are the chances ALGS broadcast for LAN does not implement the command center? I’d be absolutely livid, but not surprised tbh

Stella @ParallaxStella COVID is inevitable especially with travel restrictions being lifted and having to be in a whole other country for a tournament. There have to be plans set in place just in case the worst does happen and I genuinely feel ALGS would've benefitted from waiting another year for LAN COVID is inevitable especially with travel restrictions being lifted and having to be in a whole other country for a tournament. There have to be plans set in place just in case the worst does happen and I genuinely feel ALGS would've benefitted from waiting another year for LAN

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs: When and where to watch

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs are set to kick off in the capital of Sweden on April 29 at 1.30 PM India Standard Time (alternatively, 4 AM Eastern Time). The elusive event will feature 40 Apex Legends esports teams competing against each other in a bracket system until the winning team is decided and greatly awarded a grand prize pool of $1M US Dollars. The event will be livestreamed via the official Apex Legends Twitch account.

