5 best BGMI esports Discord servers in 2022

Krafton's aim with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was not just to provide an alternative to PUBG Mobile but also to replicate the success of the popular BR shooter. Thus, BGMI has successfully retained the PUBG Mobile fanbase in India, and the developers have also started organizing esports competitions.

Courtesy of social media platforms, BGMI's community has also started growing akin to that of PUBG Mobile. Plenty of Discord servers feature BGMI scrims even at lower levels. Thus, the esports scene has started building with the rise of various Battlegrounds Mobile India squads and Discord servers featuring competitive BGMI content.

Discord servers for BGMI: The best servers for players to join in 2022

1) Sc0utOP

Sc0utOP's server (Image via Discord)

Members: 287,052 (As of April 7, 2022)

Tanmay "Scout" Singh has been one of the best esports players in India, having initially received fame due to PUBG Mobile. He is also a wildly popular streamer in the country and has ventured into many other games. However, the introduction of BGMI also saw him produce Battlegrounds Mobile India content.

Also known as sc0utOP, Tanmay's channel has a Discord server (arguably the biggest server in India) featuring esports content for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players who want to start in the esports scene in India can access the scrims available on one of the channels.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India's official server (Image via Discord)

Members: 182,796 (As of April 7, 2022)

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Discord server is also a decent option for new players trying to enter esports tournaments in India. A specific channel on the server features promotions for various free tournaments or scrims that new teams can consider.

3) One Nation Esports

One Nation Esports's server (Image via Discord)

Members: 88,003 (As of April 7, 2022)

Unlike the previous two servers, One Nation Esports primarily focuses on the competitive scene. The server is still in the growing phase but is already providing members access to an array of channels for T3 scrims, and users may also spot T2 and T1 options in some channels.

4) Thor Esports IN

Thor Esports IN's server (Image via Discord)

Members: 77,122 (As of April 7, 2022)

Thor Esports IN is among the best Discord servers in India for Battlegrounds Mobile India competitions. The Discord server offers various options for pro players to feature in Tier 3 and Tier 2 Battlegrounds Mobile India scrims. However, there aren't many options for T1 tournaments, so players will have to consider the next Discord server.

5) Arena X Esports

Arena X Esports' server (Image via Discord)

Member: 47,664 (As of April 7, 2022)

Arena X Esports doesn't boast many members compared to other Discord servers listed in this article. However, the server provides several channels for T3 and T2 Battlegrounds Mobile India scrims, and there are also multiple options for Tier 1 competitions.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Players will need to go through the rules of a specific server or channel to apply for any scrim/competition. They can also find several other channels in these Discord servers for various other features.

