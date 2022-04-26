"I am not interested in playing any other PC games as Apex Legends is my life": Zidan "MeXiouS" Syahada of Revenant Esports

Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) 2022 Split 2 Playoffs is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming tournaments in the world of esports. The competition will commence on April 29, and end on May, 1 2022. It is the first Apex Legends LAN tournament in over two years.

Zidan "MeXiouS" Syahada is a professional player who is gearing up to represent Revenant Esports in the ALGS 2022 Split 2 Playoffs. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, MeXiouS talked about the battle royale game’s popularity, its competitive scene, and more.

MeXiouS provides insight on the competitive scene of Apex Legends

Q. How challenging is it, being a professional gamer rather than a casual one? When did you decide that you wanted to build your career around esports?

MeXiouS: It was very challenging for me because I am very new to the world of pro scene of Apex Legends. I decided to build a career in the world of esports when I won the 46th Singapore GLL Community Cups – APAC South with a random team at that time.

Q. When did you start playing Apex Legends? What other PC games were you interested in?

MeXiouS: I started playing Apex Legends in Season 0, but I only played a few games. After that, I retired and came back to play in Season 5.

I am not interested in playing any other game besides Respawn Entertainment's flagship title, as it is my life.

Q. What do you think contributes to the massive popularity of battle royale games in the esports world?

MeXiouS: I think the biggest contributor to the massive popularity of Apex Legends is its unique way of fighting, which is unlike other games where the battles are 3 vs 3 or 5 vs 5. However, in this case, there is a direct way of fighting when 60 players gather in the same lobby at the same time to fight for their survival. Hence, winning intense matches in the Respawn Entertainment title is more exciting and flavorful than games that do not belong in the battle royale genre.

Q. Season 13 of the battle royale game will roll out within a month. What are some of the aspects that you are looking forward to the most?

MeXiouS: I honestly don't know what's new in Season 13, but I am really looking forward to the Valkyrie Heirloom.

Q. You were recently signed by Revenant Esports. What are some of the aspects that you are looking forward to?

MeXiouS: I don’t really know what aspect I am looking forward to in Revenant Esports because this is the first organization that I have been signed into. I hope that my performance in gaming will stand out more than before.

Q. Do you feel a bit intimidated as ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2022 is the first international Apex Legends LAN tournament since 2019?

MeXiouS: No, I am not intimidated in the slightest, and it certainly will not change my gameplay at all.

Q. Which competitor will be the toughest to beat in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2022?

MeXiouS: It has to be Reignite from APAC South because Noyan "Genburten" Ozkose is equipped with aim assist!

Q. EA's battle royale title has its fair share of professional players all around the world. Is there a particular player that you look up to?

MeXiouS: There are two players that I look up to and they are Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (from TSM) and Trenton "lou" Clements (from Sentinels). I started playing competitive Apex Legends matches because I was inspired by ImperialHal’s gameplay, and I learned about movement and jitter aim from lou.

Q. What are your words of advice for budding professional players who want to become professional gamers someday?

MeXiouS: Having strong intentions right from the start is important. Don't be afraid, be confident, and don't complain because your PC specifications are bad. When I first played this game, I played with pretty bad specifications for competitive ALGS levels with 90-110 FPS. Sometimes, I even had to play in 60-80 FPS. The point of becoming a professional player is just to be consistent with serious intentions.

