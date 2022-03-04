Imperialhal claims the Wingman is too powerful and needs to be nerfed in Apex Legends

Apex Legends offers a wide range of weapons for players to choose from. This includes different kinds of assault rifles, shotguns, snipers, and pistols. Out of all these weapons, Wingman has been a fascination for most players.

One of the reasons for it is the damage it can inflict upon the enemies. A player with decent aim will easily be able to take down an entire squad with a Wingman. A popular Apex pro player, Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen thinks that this weapon is way too powerful during the early phase of a match.

The Wingman is too powerful during early stages of a match in Apex Legends

Wingman has been one of the best weapons in the game since day one. It is a pistol that utilizes Heavy Ammo and deals massive damage of 97 when hit on the head and 45 when a shot lands on the body. It is even more deadly in the higher tiers of the Ranked mode.

Recently, Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen, a pro Apex player for TSM, was playing the game with his teammates who commented on the weapon's potential. They said that the Wingman is overpowered during the early stages of the game and should either be nerfed or added as a care package weapon.

Imperialhal agreed with the statement of his teammates but also commented that it is the only fun weapon to use in Apex Legends.

It is doubtful if Respawn Entertainment will nerf the Wingman after feedback from professional players. The game has a wide variety of players ranging from casual to pro players and not everyone can use the weapon so effectively. One thing the studio can try to implement is reducing the spawning rate of the weapon. This will help to increase its rarity and thereby minimize the problem that Hal and his teammates mentioned.

Apex Legends has stepped onto its twelfth season this year and has brought a ton of meta-changing updates to the game. Some of these include a new character called "Mad Maggie," Olympus map rework, certain character buffs, nerfs, and more. Season 13 is expected to be released sometime between May 7 to May 10, 2022.