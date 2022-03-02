Apex Legends might soon be marked ‘Playable/Verified’ on the Steam Deck as it’s suddenly working on the device

There is currently a good deal of speculation amongst the Apex Legends community, where many feel that the shooter might become officially marked as ‘Playable’ or ‘Verified’ on the Steam Deck.

The speculation comes from the fact that the game is suddenly working on Valve’s latest handheld device, even though there has been no official announcement from Respawn Entertainment on the matter.

It’s up and running on Linux, and many feel that it’s just a matter of time before it officially gets added to the Steam Deck’s list of Verified games.

For those unaware, the Steam Deck’s verified initiative categorizes the games into three segments: Verified, Playable, and Unsupported. Verified suggests that the game is working perfectly on the device and will not require any added customizations. In contrast, Playable means that a fair bit of tweaks will be required, with Unsupported stating the obvious.

Will Apex Legends be another Destiny 2 for the Steam Deck?

Wario64 @Wario64

...

Players attempting to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban Destiny 2 is not supported for Steam Deck or any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running....Players attempting to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban bit.ly/3ID1I4r Destiny 2 is not supported for Steam Deck or any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running. ...Players attempting to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban bit.ly/3ID1I4r https://t.co/wKRYtSsCx1

While Apex Legends playing on the Steam Deck is great news for the community, some believe that perhaps the shooter might meet the same fate as that of Bungie's Destiny 2.

Linux gamers have frequently had their hopes up when the Steam Proton, which is the compatibility layer that allows Windows games to run optimally on Linux, was able to properly emulate the Easy Anti-Cheat and allowed players to get into matches.

Rainbowmon of the Care-monic Spirits @rainbowmon2018 @nikkodesu_ @Wario64 My understanding is that Steam's Proton (which allows games to run on Linux-based operating systems - like the one the Steam Deck uses - even if they weren't designed to) has issues with certain anti-cheat programs. So that's most likely the reason. @nikkodesu_ @Wario64 My understanding is that Steam's Proton (which allows games to run on Linux-based operating systems - like the one the Steam Deck uses - even if they weren't designed to) has issues with certain anti-cheat programs. So that's most likely the reason.

This was the case for Destiny 2. However, as it was later noticed, some players got kicked and banned for playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck as the title detected these as suspicious behavior.

Bungie even updated the Destiny 2 help page just to mention that the game will currently reject Steam Deck’s Linux. The page reads:

“Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running. Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time. Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.”

While it's likely that Apex Legends might be marked as Verified in the near future, it’s still quite hard to say before Respawn puts out an official announcement on the matter.

Edited by Shaheen Banu