Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two - Assault Rifle tier list

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season Two has finally been released across all platforms and has brought a ton of changes along with it. New weapons have been added to the roster. Players are now wondering which one they should select to make their loadouts with in order to emerge victorious.

Caldera is a versatile map that allows players to engage in different ranges of combat. Assault rifles are the preferred choice of primary weapons in most cases in the game. Take a look at the tiers under which every assault rifle in the game is categorized.

Assault Rifle tier list in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two

Assault Rifles in Warzone are categorized under these tiers: S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier. There is an arsenal to choose from after the release of Season Two, and each of these weapons have different stats and support unique playstyles for players.

All the Assault Rifle tiers in Call of Duty Vanguard are listed below:

S Tier

C58

EM2

Cooper Carbine

STG44

Automaton

AK-47 (BOCW)

XM4

A Tier

AS 44

BAR

Volkssturmgewehr

Grau 5.56

CR-56 AMAX

FARA 83

Itra Burst

RAM-7

NZ-41

QBZ-83

GRAV

B Tier

FFAR 1

KG M40

M13

M4A1

AS VAL

FAL

Kilo 141

Krig 6

Groza

C Tier

Oden

FN Scar 17

AN-94

AK-47 (MW)

FR 5.56

Weapons featured in the S Tier category are top-of-the-line in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. They inflict the heaviest damage of all and are preferred the most in the game.

The A tier weapons can also match head-to-head with the S tier weapons but need to be upgraded to higher levels. When players equip proper loadouts and perks for their favorite assault rifles, opponents generally get dominated in matches.

B tier weapons are mediocre and manage to do the job under favorable situations. KG M40 is a fresh addition to the roster of assault rifles in Season Two. However, its ineffectiveness condemns it to the B tier list. C tier weapons, however, are the least preferred in the game and need some buffs in order to make their way into the meta.

Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard was launched on February 14, 2022. It has brought in a plethora of new content, including Nebula V, new map changes and more.

