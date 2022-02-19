This concept of Heirloom gives Valkyrie a Titanfall-inspired weapon in Apex Legends

Defiance is the first seasonal transition of Apex Legends. Unlike this time, every season has marked the arrival of a new heirloom to the game. The Prestige Skin for Bloodhound was added as a premium cosmetic with the Third Anniversary Collection Event on February 15, 2022.

No new heirlooms were added to the game with the arrival of Defiance. So, an Apex YouTuber named "Bobz" has created a concept Mythic cosmetic for Valkyrie, giving her a weapon inspired by Titanfall.

What does Valkyrie's concept Heirloom look like in Apex Legends?

Heirlooms are some of the rarest cosmetics in Apex Legends. These cosmetics are character-specific melee weapons with a unique banner pose and intro.

The heirlooms do not provide any advantage to the gameplay apart from looking more attractive. Unlike the skins, these items can be seen equipped on the character's hand upon holstering the weapon in-game.

Recently, an Apex YouTuber named "Bobz" gave Valkyrie a Titanfall-inspired weapon as her Heirloom. Ronin Blade can be equipped when her weapons are holstered or when she's flying around, firing rockets at her opponents.

If Valkyrie's lore is considered, this melee weapon does not make sense. Her father used to be a Northstar Titan instead of a Ronin. As a result, some fans might feel that this particular theme would not suit Valkyrie.

But the details of the blade shown in the video are majestic. It still needs to be seen if Respawn Entertainment has any plans to introduce a Mythic cosmetic for the flying legend of the game soon, or is it still a plan for the future.

According to Apex Legends Status, Valkyrie falls among the top five most played legends in the game. Her pick rate has risen to 6.4%, 4.91% higher than her last pick rate.

As a result, the studio might feel that bringing an Heirloom for Valkyrie would excite the fans even more, considering no new heirlooms were introduced with Season 12. On February 8, 2022, Defiance was released for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

