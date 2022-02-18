Apex Legends Season 12: 5 best landing spots in sabotaged Olympus

Defiance was released by Apex Legends a week ago, and players have already located some of the best landing spots in sabotaged Olympus. The map was first introduced to the game in Season 7 and was reworked in Season 12.

Olympus is different from the other maps that are present in the game. While King's Canyon, World's Edge, and Storm Point look natural, Olympus is an artificially made floating citadel.

Since the release of the new season, many locations on the map have changed, and players have now found new places to gather loot from.

What are the best landing spots in sabotaged Olympus in Apex Legends Season 12?

With the arrival of Season 12, a ton of changes have come to the game. The Olympus rework is one of them. While many locations on the map have changed, some of them are still the way they have been since launch.

Let's take a look at some of the best landing spots in Olympus for Apex Legends Season 12:

1) Rift Aftermath

Rift Aftermath location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Rift Aftermath is one of the most eye-catching locations in Olympus. It is a dome of darkness spinning around with an energy ball in the middle that can teleport players to other parts of the map. It has been present since the inception of this map and has been included with the rework as well.

This location provides good loot and offers a good combat challenge. Players also have the option to flee fights in case they get intense using the energy ball in the middle.

2) Bonsai Plaza

Bonsai Plaza location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bonsai Plaza has always been known for high-tier loot and intense close-range combat. The spot is versatile as players can have gunfights in open places, tight corridors, and vertically. Players need to claim the Reverie Lounge part as soon as possible as it arguably has some of the best loot in the area.

It has been one of the most contested parts of the map since the launch of Olympus and is no different in Apex Legends Season 12. A factor of high-risk high-reward is present in this part of the map, and players should drop on this location wisely.

3) Hammond Labs

Hammond Labs location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Hammond Labs also used to be one of the most contested places since the launch of Olympus in Apex Legends. However, that is no longer the case, at least in Season 12. With the map being sabotaged, players seem to be dropping less at this location than ever before.

But that doesn't change the fact that this location still manages to provide some of the best ground loot in reworked Olympus. Players might choose this spot if they are planning to play safe from the beginning. However, they can still get their hands on decent loot here. This can prove to be useful while playing Ranked mode as surviving till the end is the most important factor there.

4) Grow Towers

Grow Towers location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Grow Towers location has been included in Apex Legends Season 12. This is a versatile spot as it involves a lot of vertical and long-range gunfights. Loot is also high-tier and as a result, it has been one of the most attractive places for players to drop in since the arrival of Olympus.

Several layers are present in the towers, and players often engage in gunfights from a certain height. They can also engage in long-range combat via Marksman and Sniper Rifles, as decent cover is also present in this location.

5) Hydroponics

Hydroponics location in Olympus (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Hydroponics is one of the most underrated spots to drop in, at least in sabotaged Olympus. This spot is filled with great loot and usually doesn't involve a lot of early fights.

Players have plenty of options here. They can collect loot from the ground, via supply bins or by crafting items using a replicator that is available in the location.

Loot present in this location are high-tier, but players need to traverse a lot in order to get their hands on them. Players can choose this spot if they are aiming for survival in Ranked mode.

