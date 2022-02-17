Apex Legends Season 12: What are Heirlooms and how many are present?

Heirlooms are some of the rarest cosmetics in Apex Legends. Players either need a lot of luck or a ton of money in order to get their hands on one of them. These cosmetics are basically character-specific melee weapons that come with a unique banner pose and intro.

These cosmetics do not provide any extra advantage to gameplay apart from looking cool and more appealing. It is just a special animation. However, unlike skins, these items can be seen equipped on the character's hand upon holstering the weapon in-game.

How many Heirlooms are currently present in Apex Legends Season 12?

This is how an Apex Pack containing Legendary Shards look like

Currently, there are a total of 12 Heirlooms present in Apex Legends. These items can only be unlocked with 150 Legendary Shards that can be obtained from Apex Packs. Once a player gets their hands on a lucky Apex Pack, three slots of 50 shards each are awarded to him/her.

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that every player will get this legendary currency from the first 500 Apex Packs they open. Players can either wait and unlock packs as they continue playing the game or spend a significant amount of money to buy all these packs. Heirlooms now fall under the "Mythic" tier of cosmetics.

With Season 12, a new type of skin, also known as the "Prestige Skin," has been introduced in the game. Similar to Heirlooms, these also need to be obtained using Legendary Shards and fall under the "Mythic" tier of cosmetics.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL Here are all three tiers of the Bloodhound Prestige skin, and the Prestige Finisher "Piercing Plasma." #ApexLegends Here are all three tiers of the Bloodhound Prestige skin, and the Prestige Finisher "Piercing Plasma." #ApexLegends https://t.co/nWlzGzXCiJ

Here is the complete list of Heirlooms that are currently present in Apex Legends:

1) Wattson’s "Energy Reader"

Wattson's Heirloom (Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment)

Banner Pose: Handled With Care

Melee Weapon Skin: An Energy Reader with a mini-screen

Intro Quip: “Try as you might, you can’t Kilowatt… son.”

2) Rampart’s "Problem Solver"

Rampart's Heirloom (Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment)

Banner Pose: Wrench In Your Plan

Melee Weapon Skin: A metal wrench with red detailing

Intro Quip: “I make things by hand.”

3) Revenant’s "Dead Man's Curve"

Revenant's Heirloom (Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment)

Banner Pose: No Escape

Melee Weapon Skin: A scythe that emits a fiery glow

Intro Quip: “You don’t want to see this up close, skin bag.”

4) Bangalore’s "Cold Steel"

Bangalore's Heirloom (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

Banner Pose: No Gun, No Problem

Melee weapon skin: A deadly curved pilot knife

Intro Quip: “Hope you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty”

5) Gibraltar’s "War Club"

Gibraltar's Heirloom (Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment)

Banner Pose: Like a Rock

Melee weapon skin: A hatchet that is shrouded in flames.

Intro Quip: “When this is over, you’ll all know the name ‘Gibraltar.”

6) Caustic’s "Death Hammer"

Caustic’s Heirloom (Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment)

Banner Pose: Hammer Time

Melee weapon skin: A hammer with a skull at the back equipped with Nox gas.

Intro Quip: “I look forward to getting my hands on you.”

7) Mirage’s "Too Much Witt"

Mirage’s Heirloom (Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment)

Banner Pose: You Really Love Me

Melee weapon skin: A golden trophy of Mirage himself for “Best Competitor in a Battle Royale – Based on skill, but mostly looks.”

Intro Quip: “Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘mes’ to go around.”

8) Octane’s "Butterfly Knife"

Octane's Heirloom (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

Banner Pose: Spin and Flick

Melee weapon skin: A butterfly knife that is filled with green liquid.

Intro Quip: “Run fast. Hit fast. Win fast.”

9) Pathfinder’s "Butterfly Knife"

Pathfinder’s Heirloom (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

Banner Pose: Lights Out

Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of blue boxing gloves with a mini screen attached to them.

Kill Quip: “Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves… Are you listening?”

10) Lifeline’s "Shock Sticks"

Lifeline’s Heirloom (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

Banner Pose: Shock Sticks

Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of defibrillator drumsticks.

Intro Quip: “Check yo self – or wreck yo self. (laugh)”

11) Bloodhound’s "Raven's Bite"

Bloodhound’s Heirloom (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

Banner Pose: Glory Hound

Melee Weapon Skin: An axe with raven detailing and a glowing red edge.

Intro Quip: “I honor those who’ve risen, not those who’ve fallen.”

12) Wraith’s "Kunai"

Wraith’s Heirloom (Screenshot via Apex Legends)

Banner Pose: Fearless

Melee Weapon Skin: A Kunai that is imbued with blue energy.

Intro Quip: “You know what I look like – come find me.”

